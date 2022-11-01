ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Mon County Schools to begin using electric school bus

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 5 days ago

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Schools will begin using a fully-electric school bus on Wednesday, Nov. 2 as part of the West Virginia GreenPower Launch All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project.

The temporary deployment will allow GreenPower and school districts in the state to collect data on the possible transition to fully electric buses in the future, according to a release from GreenPower .

On Tuesday, the Monongalia County community will have the chance to see and even test ride the bus. According to a press release from Monongalia County Schools, trainings on the new bus began at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and community members will have the chance to test ride the bus from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Monongalia County Schools’ Transportation Center at 101 Mylan Park Ln. in Morgantown.

Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week

“Monongalia County Schools recognizes that electric buses will be a part of the future of school transportation and will shape how students travel to and from schools. With a major electric bus manufacturer producing buses right here in West Virginia—like the one we are excited to test—electric buses may one day reign over transportation in our county and throughout the state,” said superintendent of Monongalia County Schools Eddie Campbell.

During this second round of the pilot program, Monongalia, Ohio, Clay and Grant County school districts will each get to use an electric bus. This second phase will allow data collection on new terrains, in colder weather and on longer school bus routes. The first round of the pilot program featured Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer County school districts.

Screenshot of post from Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency
Comments / 5

Guest
5d ago

My grand daughter will not be riding one. I have seen battery fires and it is deadly and can’t be extinguished by bus driver.

Reply
3
WBOY 12 News

