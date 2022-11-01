At just $35, the Blink Mini Camera is one of the most affordable indoor security cameras, not to mention one of the best security cameras we’ve ever tested. Despite the incredibly low price tag, it’s got everything from motion detection to activity zones (more on that later), but the one thing that frustrates a lot of indoor security camera users is the camera’s limited field of view. Once the camera is placed and mounted, what you see on the camera is what you get. That’s the issue the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount is here to eliminate. Until now, the Blink Mini...

20 MINUTES AGO