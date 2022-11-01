Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Conditions favorable for coastal flooding are expected to develop as early as Tuesday and continue to worsen through mid- week. Coastal residents should pay close attention to the evolving weather threat this week and be alert for later statements or warnings as the threat to lives and property may continue to increase through the week. Now is the time to take action to protect flood-prone property. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the water is strongly discouraged for the next several days! Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Onset of coastal flooding and additional beach erosion likely on Tuesday, and then moderate to major coastal flooding and major beach erosion possible Wednesday and Thursday. Numerous, strong and life-threatening rip currents with large breaking waves 6 to 7 feet through tonight, and 7 to 8 feet Monday. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...High risk of rip currents continues through late Monday night. The potential for coastal flooding will begin late Monday night and continue through Friday evening. * IMPACTS... Coastal flooding impacts will include the potential for some roads to be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Major shoreline erosion will be possible this week. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Large breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to becoming caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM EST Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late Monday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Residents along the St Johns River should be alert for later statements or warnings, and take action to protect property.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Watch issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Watch, significant coastal flooding possible. For the High Rip Current Risk, life threatening rip currents and surf. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Watch, from late Monday night through Friday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Coastal Flood Watch means that moderate to major coastal flooding is possible. Coastal residents may wish to secure vulnerable objects before the waters rise and take other necessary actions to protect life and property should a warning be issued.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
