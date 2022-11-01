Effective: 2022-11-08 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Conditions favorable for coastal flooding are expected to develop as early as Tuesday and continue to worsen through mid- week. Coastal residents should pay close attention to the evolving weather threat this week and be alert for later statements or warnings as the threat to lives and property may continue to increase through the week. Now is the time to take action to protect flood-prone property. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the water is strongly discouraged for the next several days! Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Onset of coastal flooding and additional beach erosion likely on Tuesday, and then moderate to major coastal flooding and major beach erosion possible Wednesday and Thursday. Numerous, strong and life-threatening rip currents with large breaking waves 6 to 7 feet through tonight, and 7 to 8 feet Monday. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...High risk of rip currents continues through late Monday night. The potential for coastal flooding will begin late Monday night and continue through Friday evening. * IMPACTS... Coastal flooding impacts will include the potential for some roads to be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Major shoreline erosion will be possible this week. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Large breaking waves can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to becoming caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.

