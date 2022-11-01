Read full article on original website
tribunenewsnow.com
WPD Thefts Oct. 17-23, 2022
The Winslow Police Department received four reports of theft during the period of Oct. 17-23 according to dispatcher reports. At 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 an employee of Walmart, located at 700 Mike’s Pike Blvd. reported the theft of a Vizio Sound Bar valued at $130.22. At 1:02...
tribunenewsnow.com
WPD Arrests Oct. 17-23, 2022
The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Monday, Oct. 17: Christopher McNulty, 47, aggravated DUI. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Loren J. Agoodie, 38, a warrant; Kevin Arnold Wilson,...
KGUN 9
Man's body found in Arizona's Wupatki National Monument
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument near Flagstaff, authorities said Wednesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City was located Monday by a search dogs south of the Lomki Pueblo area inside the monument.
tribunenewsnow.com
Former WUSD employee indicted for multiple crimes against children
Dual press releases from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Winslow Unified School District have confirmed that former WUSD employee Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, of Winslow has been indicted by a Navajo County grand jury on 21 counts, including one each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of child molestation, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of molestation of a child and 14 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
gotodestinations.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in Flagstaff, Arizona – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Flagstaff, Arizona, there are plenty of wonderful breakfast spots to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your hiking adventure or a leisurely brunch with friends, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of these great restaurants.
tribunenewsnow.com
Holbrook council hears NPC Friends and Family presentation
The Holbrook City Council convened Thursday, Oct. 27, with the only item aside from routine business on the agenda being a presentation by NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson. She noted that due to a donation from an anonymous donor, Friends and Family has additional scholarships for spring...
tribunenewsnow.com
Lady Roadrunners fall to the Longhorns
The Lady Roadrunners were hoping for a home match in the 3A play-in game on Tuesday but last Wednesday’s loss to Payson dropped the Roadrunners all the way down to the 20th overall seed. They will now face Winslow on Tuesday night for the right to make the state tournament bracket.
Brrrr it's gonna get cold! Phoenix temperatures to plummet on Thursday
PHOENIX — Editor's note: Phoenix's temperature hit 68 degrees at 12 a.m. on Nov. 3. Even though temperatures will drop throughout the day, this means Phoenix will not break the previously set high-temperature record. Thursday could be the coldest Nov. 3 we've ever seen in Phoenix. The average high...
tribunenewsnow.com
Navajo County found reliable in financial audit
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors was given a summary of the county’s fiscal year 2021 federal single audit report by the Arizona Auditor General’s office last week. In the report, auditor Lindsey Perry explained that the auditor general is a legislative agency made up of non-partisan staff that reports directly to the joint legislative audit committee. “We are an independent source of impartial information concerning state and local entities and programs.”
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Eaglet Success on Babbitt Ranches Provides Evidence that Conservation Measures Work
“On behalf of the broader Babbitt Ranches Community, we are so thrilled to be a part of this wildlife success!”. Following unprecedented action taken by Babbitt Ranches, the Arizona State Land Department and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to protect a two-mile radius around a golden eagle nest, wildlife biologists report double success. Twin eaglets have been observed by a helicopter crew in what has become known as the SP Crater Golden Eagle Conservation Complex north of Flagstaff.
Fronteras Desk
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
flagscanner.com
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
tribunenewsnow.com
Bryce Williams honored
Bryce Williams a 14-year-old freshman at Winslow High School and the son of Todd and Jessica Head, has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The Congress is an honors program for high school students hoping to pursue careers as physicians or in medical research fields. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country and provide resources to help them reach their goal.
tribunenewsnow.com
Council considers offers on city-owned lands
The Winslow City Council was addressed by two separate potential developers last week. The first, Atlas Global Development, LLC, was represented by Danny Wasson and Dan Lupien. In their presentation, they spoke about acquiring a significant acreage of land south of town near the airport. Wasson said, “My partner and...
tribunenewsnow.com
Wildcats end season against the Mustangs
The Wildcats had their season end at the hands of rival Mogollon in the second round of the 1A State football playoffs last Friday. The 11th-seeded Wildcats took care of No. 6 Cicero Prep in the first round two weeks ago, but last week’s matchup with No. 3 Mogollon was too much to ask. Mogollon had defeated Joseph City 55-0 in the final week of the regular season. Proving that win was not a fluke, they defeated the Wildcats in Heber on Friday night 68-19. With the win, the Mustangs advance to the semi-final round where they will meet up with No. 2 St. David on Friday night at Coronado High School. St. David earned their trip to the semifinal round with a 70-26 win over No. 7 Bagdad.
tribunenewsnow.com
Bulldogs close out season with a win
On Oct. 28 the Winslow Bulldogs traveled to Ganado for their final game of the season and the Hornets homecoming. The Bulldogs started it off in the middle of the first quarter the Bulldogs Keaton Kislingbury scored on a 13-yard quarterback keeper touchdown, followed by the point after kick by Chance Lugo.
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
azbex.com
$20M Bond Could Advance Flagstaff Affordable Housing
A bond measure soon to come before Flagstaff voters could add $20M to the City’s efforts to increase affordable housing. One of two General Obligation bonds on the Flagstaff November ballot, Proposition 442 is intended to fund four projects that will increase the number of affordable rental units and expand the first-time homebuyers’ assistance program.
tribunenewsnow.com
Roadrunners compete at Hopi regional meet
Needing to fill in a large gap between their own invitational meet held last Friday and the sectional meet coming up on Thursday this week, Holbrook’s cross country teams ran in the 2A north regional meet held on Saturday at Hopi High School. Holbrook’s boys team easily won the...
jackcentral.org
First snow of the season expected tonight
Flagstaff is expected to see its first snowfall of the season from late tonight until early Friday morning. A winter weather advisory from the Weather Channel confirmed four to eight inches of snowfall, peaking Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted estimates of three to six inches. Rain is expected to start this evening and turn into snow by midnight tonight.
