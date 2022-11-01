Republican Pasquotank Clerk of the Superior Court Jennifer Thompson will face Democratic challenger Monique Ferebee Tuesday in the first contested general election race for the position since 2010. Early voting is currently underway and ends Saturday. Thompson was named Clerk of Superior Court on Feb. 1, 2021 by Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett. Thompson succeeded Democrat Kathy Cartwright, who retired after six years on the job to spend...

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO