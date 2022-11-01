Read full article on original website
WPD Arrests Oct. 17-23, 2022
The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Monday, Oct. 17: Christopher McNulty, 47, aggravated DUI. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Loren J. Agoodie, 38, a warrant; Kevin Arnold Wilson,...
Former WUSD employee indicted for multiple crimes against children
Dual press releases from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Winslow Unified School District have confirmed that former WUSD employee Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, of Winslow has been indicted by a Navajo County grand jury on 21 counts, including one each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of child molestation, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of molestation of a child and 14 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Utah man found dead in Arizona national monument
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A Utah man was found dead by a sheriff’s search team in the area of Flagstaff, Arizona. Conan Stults, 46, was found in the Wupatki National Monument, south of the Lomaki Pueblo area at approximately 11:36 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The office didn’t specify the manner of death but said the incident remains under investigation.
Cedar City man's body found in Arizona's Wupatki National Monument
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument near Flagstaff, authorities said Wednesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City was located Monday by a search dogs south of the Lomaki Pueblo area inside the monument.
Winslow Arrests Oct. 10-16, 2022
The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Monday, Oct. 10: Lambert Lang Jensen, 44, public nuisance; Edison Dixon, 37, trespassing and violation of a court order; Antonette...
Holbrook council hears NPC Friends and Family presentation
The Holbrook City Council convened Thursday, Oct. 27, with the only item aside from routine business on the agenda being a presentation by NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson. She noted that due to a donation from an anonymous donor, Friends and Family has additional scholarships for spring...
Navajo County found reliable in financial audit
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors was given a summary of the county’s fiscal year 2021 federal single audit report by the Arizona Auditor General’s office last week. In the report, auditor Lindsey Perry explained that the auditor general is a legislative agency made up of non-partisan staff that reports directly to the joint legislative audit committee. “We are an independent source of impartial information concerning state and local entities and programs.”
Council considers offers on city-owned lands
The Winslow City Council was addressed by two separate potential developers last week. The first, Atlas Global Development, LLC, was represented by Danny Wasson and Dan Lupien. In their presentation, they spoke about acquiring a significant acreage of land south of town near the airport. Wasson said, “My partner and...
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
Lady Roadrunners fall to the Longhorns
The Lady Roadrunners were hoping for a home match in the 3A play-in game on Tuesday but last Wednesday’s loss to Payson dropped the Roadrunners all the way down to the 20th overall seed. They will now face Winslow on Tuesday night for the right to make the state tournament bracket.
Bryce Williams honored
Bryce Williams a 14-year-old freshman at Winslow High School and the son of Todd and Jessica Head, has been named a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The Congress is an honors program for high school students hoping to pursue careers as physicians or in medical research fields. The purpose of the event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country and provide resources to help them reach their goal.
Bulldogs close out season with a win
On Oct. 28 the Winslow Bulldogs traveled to Ganado for their final game of the season and the Hornets homecoming. The Bulldogs started it off in the middle of the first quarter the Bulldogs Keaton Kislingbury scored on a 13-yard quarterback keeper touchdown, followed by the point after kick by Chance Lugo.
Wildcats end season against the Mustangs
The Wildcats had their season end at the hands of rival Mogollon in the second round of the 1A State football playoffs last Friday. The 11th-seeded Wildcats took care of No. 6 Cicero Prep in the first round two weeks ago, but last week’s matchup with No. 3 Mogollon was too much to ask. Mogollon had defeated Joseph City 55-0 in the final week of the regular season. Proving that win was not a fluke, they defeated the Wildcats in Heber on Friday night 68-19. With the win, the Mustangs advance to the semi-final round where they will meet up with No. 2 St. David on Friday night at Coronado High School. St. David earned their trip to the semifinal round with a 70-26 win over No. 7 Bagdad.
Roadrunners compete at Hopi regional meet
Needing to fill in a large gap between their own invitational meet held last Friday and the sectional meet coming up on Thursday this week, Holbrook’s cross country teams ran in the 2A north regional meet held on Saturday at Hopi High School. Holbrook’s boys team easily won the...
Lady Lobos head to state
The Lady Lobos are headed to the 3A state volleyball tournament as the expected top overall seed in the bracket. Wins in their final two regular-season matches last week should have secured that top spot. The official 3A bracket will be released Wednesday, following the 3A play in games which take place on Tuesday night between seeds nine through 24.
Lady Bulldogs victorious over the Cowboys
On Oct. 26 the Lady Bulldogs hosted the higher ranked Camp Verde Lady Cowboys in the final match of the regular season. It was also Senior Night with each senior being escorted to the court by their families, team captain Brylee Barris by father Bill Barris and sister Briana Conatser; Alexis Smith, with parents Suzanne and Richard Smith; Haley Johnson, with parents Gaylyn and Hansen Johnson; Janessa Meyers, with mother Vernadette Tsinajinnie and Nate Benton; team captain Shaelene Singer, with parents Yvonne Yazzie and Charley Singer; and Noemy De Rosa, with Sharon and John Vasquez.
