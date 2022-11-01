The Wildcats had their season end at the hands of rival Mogollon in the second round of the 1A State football playoffs last Friday. The 11th-seeded Wildcats took care of No. 6 Cicero Prep in the first round two weeks ago, but last week’s matchup with No. 3 Mogollon was too much to ask. Mogollon had defeated Joseph City 55-0 in the final week of the regular season. Proving that win was not a fluke, they defeated the Wildcats in Heber on Friday night 68-19. With the win, the Mustangs advance to the semi-final round where they will meet up with No. 2 St. David on Friday night at Coronado High School. St. David earned their trip to the semifinal round with a 70-26 win over No. 7 Bagdad.

HEBER-OVERGAARD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO