Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said.
According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside.Close
Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road the home is located on, was closed between Heathermist Way and Goldy Glen Way.
The Elk Grove Police Department said the victim was taken to an area hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown.
