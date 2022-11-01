Read full article on original website
tribunenewsnow.com
HPD Thefts Oct. 19-26, 2022
The Holbrook Police Department received one report of theft during the period of Oct. 19-26, according to dispatcher reports. At 5:12 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a person reported the theft of a vehicle from the area of Encanto Drive and Paradise Avenue. The vehicle was recovered but had been crashed.
tribunenewsnow.com
Former WUSD employee indicted for multiple crimes against children
Dual press releases from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Winslow Unified School District have confirmed that former WUSD employee Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, of Winslow has been indicted by a Navajo County grand jury on 21 counts, including one each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of child molestation, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of molestation of a child and 14 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
tribunenewsnow.com
WPD Damages Oct. 17-23, 2022
Two cases of damage were reported to the Winslow Police Department during the period of Oct. 17-23 according to dispatcher reports. At 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, a Winslow resident reported windows of a residence in the 200 block of East Aspinwall Street sustained damages estimated at $400. At...
tribunenewsnow.com
Holbrook Arrests Oct. 12-18, 2022
The Holbrook Police Department received 65 reports during the period of Oct. 12-18. During that time officers responded to 10 citizens assists, eight reports of assault, five incidents not classified, four each of citizen disputes and thefts, three each of information requests, traffic hazards and criminal damage incidents, two each of animal problems, disorderly conduct incidents, domestic violence incidents, messages delivered, trespassing incidents and warrants, and one each of medical assist, assault, agency assist, dead body, intoxicated person, juvenile problem, loitering, littering, suspicious activity, hit and run, traffic collision, unspecified incident, and welfare check.
KGUN 9
Man's body found in Arizona's Wupatki National Monument
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument near Flagstaff, authorities said Wednesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City was located Monday by a search dogs south of the Lomki Pueblo area inside the monument.
tribunenewsnow.com
Richard Alan Hasten
Richard Alan Hasten (Little Moqui), born Oct. 23, 1940 in St. Joseph, Mo., passed away May 13, in La Luz, N.M. The son of Melvin R. (Moqui) and Jane Hasten, Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; sister, Janet Atzmiller (husband Noel) of Houston, Texas; daughter, Kelly Ahrens of N.M.; grandchildren, Brent Ahrens (wife Laura), Ashleigh Ahrens of N.M., Amanda and Amy Jones of Kentucky, and five nieces.
nhonews.com
Around Winslow: week of Nov. 2
WINSLOW, Ariz. — Applications are now being accepted for Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs in Winslow. On Nov. 1, the Winslow Public Housing Autorthity began taking pre-applications for the waiting list.Appl. The waiting list il close May 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. Applicants must fall...
tribunenewsnow.com
Navajo County found reliable in financial audit
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors was given a summary of the county’s fiscal year 2021 federal single audit report by the Arizona Auditor General’s office last week. In the report, auditor Lindsey Perry explained that the auditor general is a legislative agency made up of non-partisan staff that reports directly to the joint legislative audit committee. “We are an independent source of impartial information concerning state and local entities and programs.”
tribunenewsnow.com
Manny Walton
Manny Walton, age 59, entered into eternal life on Oct. 28, 2022, in Winslow, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on Aug. 27, 1963, in Flagstaff, to Norviel Manning and Connie Walton. Manny lived most of his life in Winslow coming here as a young boy to spend summers with his grandparents and moving to Winslow in 1971.
tribunenewsnow.com
Holbrook council hears NPC Friends and Family presentation
The Holbrook City Council convened Thursday, Oct. 27, with the only item aside from routine business on the agenda being a presentation by NPC Friends and Family Executive Director Betsyann Wilson. She noted that due to a donation from an anonymous donor, Friends and Family has additional scholarships for spring...
tribunenewsnow.com
Council considers offers on city-owned lands
The Winslow City Council was addressed by two separate potential developers last week. The first, Atlas Global Development, LLC, was represented by Danny Wasson and Dan Lupien. In their presentation, they spoke about acquiring a significant acreage of land south of town near the airport. Wasson said, “My partner and...
gotodestinations.com
The 6 Best Breakfast Spots in Flagstaff, Arizona – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start your day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Flagstaff, Arizona, there are plenty of wonderful breakfast spots to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to fuel your hiking adventure or a leisurely brunch with friends, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of these great restaurants.
Brrrr it's gonna get cold! Phoenix temperatures to plummet on Thursday
PHOENIX — Editor's note: Phoenix's temperature hit 68 degrees at 12 a.m. on Nov. 3. Even though temperatures will drop throughout the day, this means Phoenix will not break the previously set high-temperature record. Thursday could be the coldest Nov. 3 we've ever seen in Phoenix. The average high...
KTAR.com
Arizona gets $17M in funding for 2 rural high-speed internet projects
PHOENIX — Two rural Arizona cities received approximately $17.1 million in federal funding for the investment in high-speed internet projects, the United States Department of Agriculture announced Thursday. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority will get just over $7 million and the Tohono O’odham Utility Authority will use a $10...
knau.org
Demand for affordable housing far exceeds supply in Flagstaff
Finding affordable housing has long been an issue in the City of Flagstaff and the problem is getting worse. The city has an ambitious ten-year plan with a goal of reducing the affordable housing need by half. KNAU’s Sakya Calsoyas reports. It’s a chilly morning at a downtown coffeeshop,...
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Eaglet Success on Babbitt Ranches Provides Evidence that Conservation Measures Work
“On behalf of the broader Babbitt Ranches Community, we are so thrilled to be a part of this wildlife success!”. Following unprecedented action taken by Babbitt Ranches, the Arizona State Land Department and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to protect a two-mile radius around a golden eagle nest, wildlife biologists report double success. Twin eaglets have been observed by a helicopter crew in what has become known as the SP Crater Golden Eagle Conservation Complex north of Flagstaff.
flagscanner.com
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
Arizona deputies, K-9, track down suspects allegedly trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
Arizona officers and a K-9 seized $1.4 million worth of fentanyl after tracking down a fleeing suspect who allegedly tossed a duffel bag full of drugs out of his car.
Fronteras Desk
First snow of the season expected Wednesday night in northern Arizona
Winter weather will descend on northern Arizona this week, with early snow storms expected by Thursday. Flagstaff and Coconino County just implemented winter parking ordinances and those are coming into effect hours before the first snowfall of the season. Brian Klimowski is chief meteorologist with the National Weather Service in...
tribunenewsnow.com
Lady Roadrunners fall to the Longhorns
The Lady Roadrunners were hoping for a home match in the 3A play-in game on Tuesday but last Wednesday’s loss to Payson dropped the Roadrunners all the way down to the 20th overall seed. They will now face Winslow on Tuesday night for the right to make the state tournament bracket.
