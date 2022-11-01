Dual press releases from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Winslow Unified School District have confirmed that former WUSD employee Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, of Winslow has been indicted by a Navajo County grand jury on 21 counts, including one each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of child molestation, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, three counts of molestation of a child and 14 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

WINSLOW, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO