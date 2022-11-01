ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, SC

coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
wach.com

Columbia deputies searching for men who committed random acts of violence

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in searching for multiple individuals in connection to random acts of violence. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Newberry deputies: Laurens man arrested in connection with trafficking drugs. Officials said on Thursday, October 20,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Cause of fire at Irmo apartment complex under investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Fire crews are investigating what caused an apartment complex structure to go up in flames on Foxfire Drive on Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study. Officials say the Irmo Fire District,...
IRMO, SC
cn2.com

Sheriff’s Office Joins in to Keep Catawba Clean

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today the Chester County Sheriff’s Office took part in the Catawba River Sweep, hosted by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia men sentenced to life in prison for triple-homicide

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial. They will not be eligible for parole. Deputies say Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, were sentenced following a 2019 home...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Judge denies 'premature' release of CMPD footage in fatal pursuit crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge ruled Friday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not have to release body camera footage from the Jan. 3 rush hour pursuit that killed Brittany Webb and seriously injured Aaron Norward until the “final conclusion” of the criminal case. WCNC...

