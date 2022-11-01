Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
wach.com
Bond hearing held for man who had 12 hour standoff with Columbia police
The bond hearing was held for the man who barricaded himself in a house and had a standoff with police for over 12 hours. Officials say Devon M. Franklin has been charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. Franklin allegedly forced family members out...
wach.com
Columbia deputies searching for men who committed random acts of violence
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in searching for multiple individuals in connection to random acts of violence. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Newberry deputies: Laurens man arrested in connection with trafficking drugs. Officials said on Thursday, October 20,...
wach.com
Man barricades himself in house, 'likely armed' according to Columbia Police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: As of Friday morning around 8 a.m. this is still an ongoing situation. According to CPD, crisis negotiators have been working to convince the man to surrender. Updates will be posted here. ORIGINAL:. Columbia Police say a man, possibly armed, has barricaded himself in...
wach.com
Cause of fire at Irmo apartment complex under investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Fire crews are investigating what caused an apartment complex structure to go up in flames on Foxfire Drive on Saturday morning. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / 900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study. Officials say the Irmo Fire District,...
Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in SC
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
Feds bust national catalytic converter theft ring, 21 people arrested
The National Insurance Crime Bureau says more than 52,000 of them were stolen in 2021, an increase of more than 1,200% from 2019.
cn2.com
Sheriff’s Office Joins in to Keep Catawba Clean
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Today the Chester County Sheriff’s Office took part in the Catawba River Sweep, hosted by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
wach.com
Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia men sentenced to life in prison for triple-homicide
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the life sentences of two Columbia men convicted of a triple-homicide after a three-week trial. They will not be eligible for parole. Deputies say Jeremy S. Cornish, 41, and Justin Tyler Hopkins, 24, were sentenced following a 2019 home...
abccolumbia.com
A Newberry Co. man is arrested after search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, guns
Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38 year old Leonardo Jamal Wimphrie on a slew of drug and gun charges. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Friday their Investigation Unit along with the Critical Incident Response Team served a search warrant on a Pope Street home where officials say they uncovered a large quantity of illegal narcotics and various guns.
WIS-TV
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car. On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.
wach.com
Man shot and killed overnight in Columbia, police said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting. Police say a man died at the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Neighbors living in the area tell WACH FOX News, they saw the slew of...
abccolumbia.com
GMC Friday Headlines: Columbia man barricades himself inside home for hours & Couple sentenced after killing five people
Friday headlines: Columbia police talk to a possibly armed man who barricaded himself inside of a home. A couple convicted of killing five people, have been sentenced.
Judge denies 'premature' release of CMPD footage in fatal pursuit crash
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge ruled Friday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not have to release body camera footage from the Jan. 3 rush hour pursuit that killed Brittany Webb and seriously injured Aaron Norward until the “final conclusion” of the criminal case. WCNC...
Convicted killer to spend a decade in prison for robberies in 3 local counties
DENVER, N.C. — A convicted killer Channel 9 has followed for years will spend 10 years in prison for robbery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. John Paul Gaddy was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty earlier this year. Prosecutors said he robbed three stores in three different counties in the area in 2021.
wach.com
Deputies searching for suspects wanted for attempted car theft
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who attempted to steal a car. Deputies say the attempt happened on Oct. 17 outside the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. The...
