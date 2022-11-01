Read full article on original website
Mariella Martinez
8d ago
She's only 31 and doesn't need facial injections or botox or whatever. I bet she will regret doing it...most celebrities do.
19
sheenmagazine.com
Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!
Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her
Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
John Legend: I Wasn’t A Good Partner To Chrissy
John Legend admitted that he “wasn’t a great partner” to Chrissy Teigen at the beginning of their relationship.
Popculture
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Taraji P. Henson says fans will see 'The Color Purple' from the Black perspective for the first time in the upcoming musical remake
At CultureCon 2022, Taraji P. Henson spoke about the differences in the novel's upcoming musical remake.
Khloe Kardashian says she is 'healing' after having tumor removed from her face: 'Very grateful'
Khloe Kardashian revealed on Tuesday that she had a tumor removed from her face after explaining people were wondering why she was wearing a bandage on her cheek for the last few weeks. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a...
wonderwall.com
Fans are disturbed by 'disgusting' pic of Harry Hamlin and daughter, more news
There are close families and then there's Harry Hamlin's family. Fans are feeling very uncomfortable over a viral image of Harry seemingly snuggling up to his 24-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. Although the photo is a month old, as it was taken during New York Fashion Week, the snap recently found its way to Instagram. In the photo, Harry leans into his daughter's face while his arm is wrapped tightly around her waist. Delilah, meanwhile, stares somewhat seductively into the camera while wearing a sheer top. Social media went nuts after seeing the seemingly provocative pic. "Woah!!!! That's truly disturbing," one person said. Page Six collected a slew of critical comments: "This is just wrong;" "Nope. All of the no;" "that's a little weird;" "Grosses me out;" "Sooo cringe;" and "This is disgusting." Family first?
After Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Filed A Petition To Block Their Daughter, Zaya, From Changing Her Name, He Fully Went Off In An IG Post
"This isn't a game for my family and definitely not for Zaya. This is her life!"
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke
Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé
Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit
Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
Mother of Nick Cannon's Ninth Child Says She Wants to Have 'One More'
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with model Lanisha Cole, days before he welcomed son, Rise Messiah, with Brittany Bell.
