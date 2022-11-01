ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

we3travel.com

Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens

Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties

Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend

There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
LANCASTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey

While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abandonedway.com

Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished

The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools

- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Teressa P.

Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in Philly

Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPies featuring Shoprite, MANNA, Weaver’s Way, Honeysuckle Provisions. A variety of pies #BuyYourPiesPhoto by Megan Bucknall. The holiday season came quickly. I blinked and we went from a balmy summer to pleasant autumn. Now it’s time to embrace the season, with an attitude of gratitude as we focus on family, friends, and fellowship. If we’re fortunate to have the means to host and feed the hungry and sometimes hangry masses or bring something to a holiday gathering, we need to give thanks and be prepared. So here are some tips, tricks, and recipes to add a little something sweet to your holiday menus and venues.
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Phillymag.com

5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong

Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly area residents purchase Powerball tickets for record $1.6 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- By the time you go to bed on Saturday night, you could be a billionaire. The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion.The right combination of numbers could lead to a history making money moment.  "I can't believe it," Leslie Pollard, a New Jersey resident, said.   The billion dollar dream led to a packed South Philly gas station where Pollard stopped in to try her luck.  "I only bought two because it only takes one, but I will buy some more when I go back to New Jersey," Pollard said.  Some getting tickets already had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia

This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

