Read full article on original website
Related
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
phillyvoice.com
Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties
Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem Will Open First Ever Ice Skating Rink Just in Time for Some Holiday Fun
A popular Bucks County mall will be introducing its first ice skating rink for all those who are looking for a fun activity over the holiday season. Chris Rollins wrote about the rink for 94.5 PST. Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem will get its first ever ice skating rink, and this...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Best Places in Montgomery County to Get a Farm-Fresh Thanksgiving Turkey
While it’s true that there’s currently still a lot of Halloween candy around and decorations up (that are likely to disappear this weekend), Thanksgiving is not that far off. If Montgomery County home chefs intend to use a farm-raised turkey rather than one frozen and wrapped in plastic, the window of time to order one will soon close. Jenn Ladd filed this Philadelphia Inquirer story on Oct. 20, 2021, earning a feather in her cap for her reporting.
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
Lansdale Spirits Store Patrons Find It Impossible to Resist the Celeb Appeal of Chef Robert Irvine
Robert Irvine — world-class chef, fitness authority, author, and philanthropist — signed prepurchased bottles of his branded Irvine Spirits at Lansdale’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits. The Nov. 4 event deepened the entrepreneur’s ties to Lansdale, site of Boardroom Spirits where his namesake adult beverages are crafted....
PhillyBite
Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools
- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in Philly
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPies featuring Shoprite, MANNA, Weaver’s Way, Honeysuckle Provisions. A variety of pies #BuyYourPiesPhoto by Megan Bucknall. The holiday season came quickly. I blinked and we went from a balmy summer to pleasant autumn. Now it’s time to embrace the season, with an attitude of gratitude as we focus on family, friends, and fellowship. If we’re fortunate to have the means to host and feed the hungry and sometimes hangry masses or bring something to a holiday gathering, we need to give thanks and be prepared. So here are some tips, tricks, and recipes to add a little something sweet to your holiday menus and venues.
Philly-based Honeygrow celebrates 10-year anniversary, opens more locations
Honeygrow, the Philly-based fast-casual restaurant, is expanding even further into the suburbs and celebrating a decade in the business. It opened its 30th location in Collegeville last week, and another is opening later this month in Maryland.
‘A sisterhood built on healing and nature’: How a Philly hiking group is improving women’s wellness
Three years ago, Brandi Aulston got to thinking about her 2017 trip to Colorado. She had purchased a pair of hiking boots for the trip and, despite her best intentions to start hiking when she returned to Philadelphia, the boots sat collecting dust for two years. When Aulston finally tried...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
phillygrub.blog
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
Phillymag.com
5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
Philly area residents purchase Powerball tickets for record $1.6 billion jackpot
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- By the time you go to bed on Saturday night, you could be a billionaire. The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion.The right combination of numbers could lead to a history making money moment. "I can't believe it," Leslie Pollard, a New Jersey resident, said. The billion dollar dream led to a packed South Philly gas station where Pollard stopped in to try her luck. "I only bought two because it only takes one, but I will buy some more when I go back to New Jersey," Pollard said. Some getting tickets already had...
Mom and pop cook up old-school favorites at family-run sandwich shop in South Philadelphia
If you've got a hankering for a hoagie, there's a family-run sandwich shop in South Philly that is cooking up old school favorites while the next generation puts their spin on traditional hoagies.
'Abbott Elementary' 5th grade class gets surprise trip to the Philadelphia Zoo
"I like being here with my friends because it's super fun and we can talk about different animals and ask each other questions about it," said Jeremiah Richardson, a 5th grader at Dunbar.
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
PhillyBite
Mr. Martino's Trattoria in Philadelphia
This old-school Italian restaurant serves authentic homemade pasta. It is set in a former 19th-century hardware store and is open only on weekends. If you go, make a reservation. The one-woman kitchen and vintage decor give it an old-world feel. It also offers an excellent BYOB option. An Old-school Italian...
Comments / 0