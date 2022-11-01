Pittsfield Police looking for missing man

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for assistance with locating 60-year-old Gino Gennari who has been reported missing. Gennari stands at approximately 5’7″, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be operating a blue 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Anyone with information on Gennari’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

