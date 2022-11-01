Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 14-month-old son.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Loftin was arrested on October 31 and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution in connection to the death of her son, Kahari Loftin.

Police said Kahari died from multiple injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022.

The Hinds County coroner ruled Kahari died from blunt force trauma.

Crystal Loftin (Courtesy: JPD)

Trevonte Willis (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Crystal’s live-in boyfriend, Trevonte Willis , was charged with capital murder for the death of Kahari. He is being held without bond.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.