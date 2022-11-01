ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson woman charged in death of 14-month-old son

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A woman has been charged in connection to the death of her 14-month-old son.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Crystal Loftin was arrested on October 31 and charged with child neglect and hindering prosecution in connection to the death of her son, Kahari Loftin.

Man wanted after Jackson woman dies from burn injuries

Police said Kahari died from multiple injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022.

The Hinds County coroner ruled Kahari died from blunt force trauma.

    Trevonte Willis (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

Crystal’s live-in boyfriend, Trevonte Willis , was charged with capital murder for the death of Kahari. He is being held without bond.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

