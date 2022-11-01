ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Latest available Ky unemployment data shows while jobless rates fell for most, EKY counties still have high rates

By Brandon Robinson
wymt.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nov. 5 Kentucky Lottery Powerball broke records reaching $1.9 billion by Sunday. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, and the odds are winning are like one in 292 million. A $2 Powerball lottery ticket is one step closer to becoming a billionaire, but...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County

Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County. ASHLAND, Ky., October 27, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant for One East Kentucky for downtown revitalization plans in six eastern Kentucky communities. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

High Winds and Fire Danger in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — Warm temperatures, high winds, and the ample amounts of dry leaves on the ground elevated fire danger in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky today. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists report that there were extremely strong wind gusts today across the region. We frequently saw winds gust past 20mph for the afternoon hours. Strong winds […]
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.   Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
sciotopost.com

Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire

Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
OHIO STATE
wymt.com

Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
KENTUCKY STATE
salyersvilleindependent.com

Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park

SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

First round playoff scores from around the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - That is a wrap on the first round of the Kentucky high school football playoffs, now let’s see how our mountain teams did during the kickoff to the postseason. CLASS 1A:. Harlan 42, Sayre 7. Hazard 34, Pineville 6. Paintsville 36, Bracken County 14. Pikeville...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky. According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy