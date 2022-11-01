Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
ETOnline.com
'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me': The Biggest Revelations About Her Bipolar Disorder, Relationship With Mom & More
Selena Gomez is giving an intimate glimpse at her life living with mental illness and coming into her womanhood. In her new Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer offers viewers a firsthand look at all of the things she experienced from 2016 to 2020.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me' in New Doc 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez found purpose in her heartbreak. In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday, the 30-year-old opens up about the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018. While discussing her hit song, "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
ETOnline.com
Sephora Holiday Sale 2022: The 15 Best Deals for Beauty Insiders to Shop Right Now
Beauty lovers rejoice, the Sephora Holiday Savings Event 2022 is now open to all shoppers. Depending on your Sephora rewards membership status, you can save 10 to 20% sitewide with code SAVINGS. These savings will last until November 7 and the deals are typically better than what we see on Black Friday.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
14 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants That Are Actually Worth Visiting And 8 Worth Avoiding, According To Fans Who've Eaten There
These reviews range from "tender, full of flavor, and perfectly done" to "the filthiest, most disgusting, and overpriced meal I've ever had."
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Couple Up in Matching Gucci Pajamas
Billie Eilish and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, know how to make a statement. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala Saturday in matching Gucci pajamas. The pair entered the event draped in a large Gucci blanket before stepping onto the event's...
ETOnline.com
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
ETOnline.com
The Best Advent Calendars Sell Out by December — Shop 35 Under $50 for Everyone On Your List
Christmas is swiftly approaching and every year, the best Advent calendars sell out as the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children. We've gathered the best Advent calendars of 2022 for everyone on your list, and even better — they are all under $50.
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles Forced to Postpone L.A. Concerts After Coming Down with the Flu
Harry Styles' Los Angeles fans will have to wait to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer live in concert. On Saturday, Styles shared the unfortunate news that he would have to postpone all three of his L.A. performances after coming down with a bad case of the flu. Styles was set...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer
Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
ETOnline.com
19 Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals to Shop for Major Savings on Luxury Skin Care and Hair Tools
Christmas has come early this year. We shopped steeply discounted Black Friday deals ahead of time with the help of Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale, and now they're making Santa's job easier with the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. From now until November 6, you can save big at Amazon's sale, which is like Prime Day for beauty.
ETOnline.com
Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged
Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
ETOnline.com
Countdown to Christmas With The 2022 Disney Advent Calendars Now On Sale at Amazon
Christmas is swiftly approaching with the holiday shopping season starting now. To get in the festive spirit, Disney has released their 2022 Storybook Advent Calendars. There's no better way to get in the spirit of the holiday season than with one of Disney's best-selling Advent calendars — which are now on sale at Amazon.
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!
Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
ETOnline.com
'Degrassi' Reboot No Longer Happening at HBO Max
Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of Degrassi, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward. Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the...
ETOnline.com
The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Fire HD, Galaxy Tabs, and More
Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
ETOnline.com
Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2022 from 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' to 'My Policeman'
Prime Video is headed into November with tons of exciting content, including the highly anticipated arrival of My Policeman, plus plenty of movies and TV shows, new and old alike, arriving this month. Rihanna returns for the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell co-star in...
ETOnline.com
The Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Save Big on Fire TVs, Kindles, and More During Alexa's 8th Birthday Event
Amazon has officially kicked off Alexa's 8th Birthday Sale Event to offer members major deals ahead of Black Friday. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Alexa's birthday celebration. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.
Comments / 0