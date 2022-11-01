ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Sephora Holiday Sale 2022: The 15 Best Deals for Beauty Insiders to Shop Right Now

Beauty lovers rejoice, the Sephora Holiday Savings Event 2022 is now open to all shoppers. Depending on your Sephora rewards membership status, you can save 10 to 20% sitewide with code SAVINGS. These savings will last until November 7 and the deals are typically better than what we see on Black Friday.
ETOnline.com

Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)

When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
ETOnline.com

Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
ETOnline.com

The Best Advent Calendars Sell Out by December — Shop 35 Under $50 for Everyone On Your List

Christmas is swiftly approaching and every year, the best Advent calendars sell out as the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children. We've gathered the best Advent calendars of 2022 for everyone on your list, and even better — they are all under $50.
ETOnline.com

'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Sets Release Date: See the Emotional Trailer

Love Is Blind fans won't have to wait to find out what happens to their favorite season 3 couples. The Netflix reality dating show is releasing its wedding-packed finale and reunion special both on Wednesday, Nov. 9. In a tense new trailer for the conclusion to the dramatic season, we...
ETOnline.com

Rebel Wilson Says She and Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged

Rebel Wilson's setting the record straight about her relationship with Ramona Agruma, saying they are not engaged. The "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon and posted a quick video of her and Agruma posing in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland. The duo smiled in front of the camera but the text overlayed on her Story told the entire story: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”
ETOnline.com

Countdown to Christmas With The 2022 Disney Advent Calendars Now On Sale at Amazon

Christmas is swiftly approaching with the holiday shopping season starting now. To get in the festive spirit, Disney has released their 2022 Storybook Advent Calendars. There's no better way to get in the spirit of the holiday season than with one of Disney's best-selling Advent calendars — which are now on sale at Amazon.
ETOnline.com

Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
ETOnline.com

'Degrassi' Reboot No Longer Happening at HBO Max

Nearly 10 months after HBO Max ordered a new series of Degrassi, the popular Canadian teen franchise, and also picked up the streaming rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, ET has confirmed that reboot is no longer moving forward. Originally eyed for a 2023 debut, the...
ETOnline.com

The Best Early Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals: Save Up to 50% on iPads, Fire HD, Galaxy Tabs, and More

Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere. But since technology is ever-changing, devices become outdated over the years, lagging and stalling when you need them the most. If this scenario sounds all too familiar, it's likely time to upgrade your equipment and there's never been a better time to save than with early Black Friday deals from Amazon's Black Friday Sale.
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals on Amazon Devices: Save Big on Fire TVs, Kindles, and More During Alexa's 8th Birthday Event

Amazon has officially kicked off Alexa's 8th Birthday Sale Event to offer members major deals ahead of Black Friday. Among the thousands of discounts are plenty of Amazon device deals worth shopping during Alexa's birthday celebration. With deals on Amazon's latest hardware from Kindle e-readers to Fire TVs, shoppers can make their homes smarter than ever without breaking the bank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy