ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'

Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet. Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) Cowherd's pick,...
The Game Haus

5 Things Learned From College Football Week 10

College football week 10 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 10. Georgia had their biggest game since their season-opener against Oregon when they hosted Tennessee, who was ranked in the top spot by the initial CFP rankings. They went out and proved they were the best team in the country by beating the Volunteers 27-13. Georgia should be the unanimous top in next week’s rankings with the win.
GEORGIA STATE
The Game Haus

Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out for Week 9

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is out yet again in Week 9. After being famous for not even missing a practice, let alone a game in high school, college and the pros, Taylor will miss his third game of 2022. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy