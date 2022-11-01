Read full article on original website
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Nine: Rams @ Buccaneers, Dolphins @ Bears, Titans @ Chiefs
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were back to make their Week Nine predictions on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast, looking ahead to Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports. Click on the link below to listen to Neil and Jeff on this week's podcast, where they...
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions on Sunday. Brady took over...
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Week 11
While the 2023 NFL Draft is still far off in the distance, players that will be drafted early are on the field now. Each week presents unique matchups for draft prospects and this week is no different. Here are NFL Draft prospects to watch in college football week 11. 1....
Who’s hot, who’s not after the Dolphins’ 35-32 win over the Bears
The Dolphins improved to 6-3 and achieved their second three-game winning streak this season with a 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Rams-Buccaneers: Tom Brady hits 100,000 yards, leads Bucs to 16-13 comeback in last minute
Tom Brady led yet another comeback win in the closing seconds against the Rams, who have now dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
FOX Sports
Saints, Seahawks, Falcons highlight Cowherd's Week 9 'Blazin' 5'
Week 9 of the NFL season continues Sunday, and Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals, as presented by FOX Bet. Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET) Cowherd's pick,...
5 Things Learned From College Football Week 10
College football week 10 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 10. Georgia had their biggest game since their season-opener against Oregon when they hosted Tennessee, who was ranked in the top spot by the initial CFP rankings. They went out and proved they were the best team in the country by beating the Volunteers 27-13. Georgia should be the unanimous top in next week’s rankings with the win.
Lamar Jackson will be exasperated with latest injury report ahead of Saints game
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offense may be without several key contributors on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens offense took a major blow earlier in the week when second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman was ruled out for the season. Bateman will be undergoing season-ending foot surgery.
Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out for Week 9
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is out yet again in Week 9. After being famous for not even missing a practice, let alone a game in high school, college and the pros, Taylor will miss his third game of 2022. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news via Twitter on...
Jets Add Running Back to Injury Report Before Facing Bills in Week 9
James Robinson could miss his second game with the Jets, dealing with a knee injury
