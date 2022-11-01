College football week 10 is in the books. After every week fans can take away things from what happened on the field. Here are 5 things learned from college football week 10. Georgia had their biggest game since their season-opener against Oregon when they hosted Tennessee, who was ranked in the top spot by the initial CFP rankings. They went out and proved they were the best team in the country by beating the Volunteers 27-13. Georgia should be the unanimous top in next week’s rankings with the win.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO