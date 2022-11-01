ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBC Sports

Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards

Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone. The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back...
NBC Sports

Sam Ehlinger: That’s an offense that’s unacceptable

The Colts have benched their quarterback and fired their offensive coordinator in recent weeks, but things aren’t getting any better on that side of the ball. They hit a new low on Sunday in New England. The Colts went 0-of-14 on third downs, gave up nine sacks, picked up eight overall first downs, and gained 121 yards during a 26-3 thumping by the Patriots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Zaven Collins pick-six puts Cardinals up 14-10

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has dialed up a lot of winning throws for the Seahawks this season, but he’d like one of his third quarter passes back. Smith threw a short pass toward running back Ken Walker, but Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins jumped to pick it off and then strolled 30 yards for a touchdown. It was the first turnover of the game for the Seahawks and Arizona is now up 14-10 as a result of the play.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Rams leading Buccaneers 7-6 at halftime

If you were expecting the Rams offense or the Buccaneers offense to break out when playing each other on Sunday, that certainly hasn’t happened yet. Los Angeles has one explosive offensive play and not much else. Tampa Bay had two drives end in a field goal. At halftime, the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9

Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Jones identifies key area Patriots must improve to beat NFL's best teams

The New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Sunday's Week 9 game at Gillette Stadium, and while that looks like an impressive victory, the home team's offense actually gave a pretty poor performance. The Patriots offense tallied just 203 total yards. Starting quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Why 49ers' Deebo was compared to Steve Smith growing up

Deebo Samuel is a one-of-a-kind player, though he did have some inspiration on his way to the NFL. On a recent "Overtime SZN" feature, the star receiver explained which players he modeled his game after in high school and beyond. "Once I started playing receiver knowing that I'm not that...
NBC Sports

How Stephon Gilmore felt about his return to Foxboro

It was a bittersweet return to Foxboro for Stephon Gilmore on Sunday. The ex-New England Patriots cornerback, now with the Indianapolis Colts, could only watch as the defense he once anchored wreaked havoc on his new team. The Pats defense tallied nine sacks and a pick-six in a 26-3 rout.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Aaron Jones in walking boot, says X-rays on ankle were negative

Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t finish Sunday’s game on the field. Jones left with an ankle injury during the 15-9 loss to the Lions and he was in a walking boot when he spoke to reporters after the game. “A little sore,” Jones said of his condition,...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation

Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports

Breer: 49ers 'check a lot of boxes' as possible Brady suitor

The speculation surrounding the 49ers' quarterback situation just will not end. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer joined Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak on the latest episode of "ZoandBertrand," where he discussed the current state of the 49ers' roster and whether or not San Francisco could be a fit for Brady, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, if he decided to play elsewhere next season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans

We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: James Robinson will play for Jets Sunday

The Jets added running back James Robinson to their injury report on Saturday, but he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Bills. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Robinson will be in the lineup. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury when the Jets put him on the report Saturday.
NBC Sports

De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report

The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
GREEN BAY, WI

