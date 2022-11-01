Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Jets shut down Josh Allen in 20-17 win over rival Bills
The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions
NBC Sports
Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards
Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone. The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back...
NBC Sports
Sam Ehlinger: That’s an offense that’s unacceptable
The Colts have benched their quarterback and fired their offensive coordinator in recent weeks, but things aren’t getting any better on that side of the ball. They hit a new low on Sunday in New England. The Colts went 0-of-14 on third downs, gave up nine sacks, picked up eight overall first downs, and gained 121 yards during a 26-3 thumping by the Patriots.
NBC Sports
Zaven Collins pick-six puts Cardinals up 14-10
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has dialed up a lot of winning throws for the Seahawks this season, but he’d like one of his third quarter passes back. Smith threw a short pass toward running back Ken Walker, but Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins jumped to pick it off and then strolled 30 yards for a touchdown. It was the first turnover of the game for the Seahawks and Arizona is now up 14-10 as a result of the play.
NBC Sports
Rams leading Buccaneers 7-6 at halftime
If you were expecting the Rams offense or the Buccaneers offense to break out when playing each other on Sunday, that certainly hasn’t happened yet. Los Angeles has one explosive offensive play and not much else. Tampa Bay had two drives end in a field goal. At halftime, the...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady reached another historic NFL passing milestone in Week 9
Tom Brady owns many NFL records, but that doesn't mean there aren't any more milestones for him to hit before retiring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reached another one in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles when he surpassed the 100,000 passing yards mark (regular season and playoffs combined) for his career. He's the first player in history to achieve this feat.
NBC Sports
Jones identifies key area Patriots must improve to beat NFL's best teams
The New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Sunday's Week 9 game at Gillette Stadium, and while that looks like an impressive victory, the home team's offense actually gave a pretty poor performance. The Patriots offense tallied just 203 total yards. Starting quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of...
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' Deebo was compared to Steve Smith growing up
Deebo Samuel is a one-of-a-kind player, though he did have some inspiration on his way to the NFL. On a recent "Overtime SZN" feature, the star receiver explained which players he modeled his game after in high school and beyond. "Once I started playing receiver knowing that I'm not that...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Pats rule out three key players for Week 9 game
The New England Patriots offense will be shorthanded in Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots ruled out three important players in Friday's injury report -- starting center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and wide receiver DeVante Parker. Cannon started the last two...
NBC Sports
Geno Smith rebounds from interception, Seahawks back in front after Tyler Lockett TD
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith‘s third quarter has featured highs and lows. The low came when Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown that put Arizona up 14-10. The high came on the next drive as Smith capped a 13-play drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett.
NBC Sports
How Stephon Gilmore felt about his return to Foxboro
It was a bittersweet return to Foxboro for Stephon Gilmore on Sunday. The ex-New England Patriots cornerback, now with the Indianapolis Colts, could only watch as the defense he once anchored wreaked havoc on his new team. The Pats defense tallied nine sacks and a pick-six in a 26-3 rout.
NBC Sports
Aaron Jones in walking boot, says X-rays on ankle were negative
Packers running back Aaron Jones didn’t finish Sunday’s game on the field. Jones left with an ankle injury during the 15-9 loss to the Lions and he was in a walking boot when he spoke to reporters after the game. “A little sore,” Jones said of his condition,...
NBC Sports
Chris Long sets record straight about Patriots' no-fun reputation
Can you actually have fun playing football in New England? Depends on who you ask. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson famously called the Patriots a "fear-based organization" back in February 2018, claiming head coach Bill Belichick makes his players "act like robots." But Chris Long, who spent time with...
NBC Sports
Breer: 49ers 'check a lot of boxes' as possible Brady suitor
The speculation surrounding the 49ers' quarterback situation just will not end. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer joined Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak on the latest episode of "ZoandBertrand," where he discussed the current state of the 49ers' roster and whether or not San Francisco could be a fit for Brady, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, if he decided to play elsewhere next season.
NBC Sports
Why Mailata wasn't really as bad as he looked in Eagles' win over Texans
We're not used to seeing edge rushers tear right around Jordan Mailata like he was Antone Davis. The Eagles’ usually reliable left tackle gave up a couple third-quarter sacks to resurgent veteran edge rusher Jerry Hughes Thursday night. Hughes, the 34-year-old long-time Buffalo Bill, had two of the Texans’ four sacks in the Eagles’ 29-17 win in Houston.
NBC Sports
Why Lynch OK with 49ers giving up hefty draft capital for CMC
Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers paid a hefty price in draft capital and on the financial side to acquire Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. San...
NBC Sports
Report: James Robinson will play for Jets Sunday
The Jets added running back James Robinson to their injury report on Saturday, but he won’t miss Sunday’s game against the Bills. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Robinson will be in the lineup. He was listed as questionable with a knee injury when the Jets put him on the report Saturday.
NBC Sports
De’Vondre Campbell ruled out; Aaron Rodgers exits report
The Packers ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee) after he missed practice all week. That leaves rookie Quay Walker to wear the communication helmet on defense against the Lions. The only game Campbell has missed the past six seasons was Week 18 last season when he was inactive to rest...
Comments / 1