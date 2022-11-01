Google celebrates Native American Stickball with new Doodle

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Google is marking Native American Heritage month with a new Doodle celebrating Native American Stickball.

Marlena Myles of the Spirit Lake Dakota/Mohegan/Muscogee tribe created this Google Doodle celebrating Native American Stickball. Image courtesy of Google

Google Doodles update the artwork on Google's homepage logo to celebrate special occasions like holidays and historical events.

"In celebration of U.S. Native American Heritage Month, today's Doodle celebrates Indigenous North American Stickball, a ceremonial sport invented by Native American tribes," Google said . "The artwork was illustrated by Saint Paul-based artist Marlena Myles who is a member of the Spirit Lake Dakota/Mohegan/Muscogee tribe."

In the game, two teams try to pass and move the ball toward their opponent's goalpost. Points are scored by touching the post. Players may not touch the ball with their hands.

Various tribes continue to play their own versions of stickball, which was precursor to modern-day lacrosse.

According to Cherokee legend, the first stickball game was between land animals and birds. A bear, a turtle and a deer thought they would win through sheer strength. But the birds relied on flight, speed and cunning to outsmart and outmaneuver their opponents and won.

President George H.W. Bush designated November as Native American Heritage Month in 1990 and reiterated Monday by President Joe Biden .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com