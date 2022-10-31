Read full article on original website
24-Year-Old Singer and Actor Killed in Crowd Crush
Tragic news coming out of South Korea this weekend as K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan has died at the age of 24 after a crowd crush incident that occurred at a Halloween party in Seoul this weekend, according to reports.
K-pop singer AleXa mourns Itaewon crowd crush victims at Los Angeles concert
Korean-American singer AleXa recently held a concert in Los Angeles, where she took a moment to mourn the victims of last weekend’s crowd crush in Itaewon. On October 30, the 25-year-old singer held the final concert of her US tour at Los Angeles’ Avalon Hollywood, which marked her first solo gig in the city. At the show, the idol took a moment to address the tragedy. The death toll has risen to 156, according to a Korea Times report today (November 1).
BTS' Jin Launches New Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Co-Written by Coldplay — Watch
The BTS star, 29, shared the new single along with a heartfelt music video, featuring a hard-to-miss Chris Martin cameo It's Jin's universe, and we're all just astronauts living in it! The BTS member, 29, unleashed his new solo single "The Astronaut" on Friday, along with a touching music video with an appearance from song co-writer Chris Martin of Coldplay. Jin's return to solo material comes less than a year after his 2021 release "Super Tuna," and four months after BTS announced a "new chapter" involving solo musical activities in June. The latest...
Hybe, YG Entertainment and Other K-Pop Giants Postpone New Releases After Fatal Crowd Surge in Seoul Kills Over 150
BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, P1Harmony, Twice and several other K-pop artists have announced postponements or cancelations following a fatal crowd surge that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday evening. The neighborhood, known for its nightlife and entertainment, was heavily populated with party-goers for Halloween festivities. According to reports by the New York Times, the surge happened in an alleyway some 11 feet wide, which faced an overflow of on-foot traffic, causing a deadly compression of human bodies. Witnesses also told the publication that they saw little to no crowd control or police officers in...
K-pop girl group 3YE to perform at 2022 MTV EMA Music Week K-pop Party in Germany
K-pop girl group 3YE have been announced as special guests for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Music Week K-pop Party, to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany. The announcement was made via the band’s official Twitter page earlier today (November 2), two days before the three-piece are set to make an appearance at the K-pop Party on November 4.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Jody Miller, Grammy-winning 'Queen of the House' country singer, dies at 80
Country singer Jody Miller, who won a Grammy in 1966, has died at age 80. Miller passed away Thursday at her home in Blanchard, Okla., due to complications from Parkinson's disease, reports the Associated Press. In addition to "Queen of the House," which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard...
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
Indy Yelich ‘Killer’: Lorde’s Sister Releases New Single, Explains the Deep Meaning Behind It
It seems like music runs in Lorde's family as her little sister, Indy Yellich, is making her way into the mainstream music scene by being a recording artist on her own. It all began when she released her debut single last month titled "Threads," and little did fans know that she's been secretly working on creating music for the past four years.
EXCLUSIVE: Channel Seven star reveals the subtle warning sign her musician son, 37, had terminal bowel cancer - as she releases his posthumous album
The grieving mother of Australian musician Nick Weaver has revealed how her son's pale complexion was the first sign he had a rare form of metastatic bowel cancer. Nick, a member of the Sydney band Deep Sea Arcade, died in April at the age of 37, just months after doctors found a tumour on his large intestine.
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Ed Sheeran Teases New Album While Filming Secret Music Video
The "Bad Habits" singer celebrated a career milestone by teasing his new project.
Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
A royal commentator has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix documentary is part of a plan to influence the plotline of The Crown. Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK that he suspects the documentary is an "arranged deal" that will see them "left alone in The Crown if they provide their own version of the story."As things stand, the show's creator Peter Morgan is planning to end the series after the sixth season, but Sacerdoti believes Harry and Meghan could see this as their chance to ensure they stay out of the plot.Sign up for our newsletters.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones
Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.” The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love! The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’ Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums
Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Eras Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later. The support acts are very much all about the...
Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show
Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
King Charles Plans to ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ Over ‘The Crown,’ Friends Say
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.King Charles III barely has his feet under the metaphorical table of Buckingham Palace. On Monday, however, a miserable winter of challenging media portrayals of him and his family will begin, thanks to the new series of The Crown, before Harry and Meghan’s Netflix reality show tracking their new lives in California hits TV and laptop screens, which will itself be followed by Harry’s candid memoir, Spare—due to be published Jan. 10.Most public figures, faced with such a...
The Band Is Back Together Again: 16 Sultry Sade Tracks To Prepare For Their Return
The band is back together, recording their next album. To celebrate, we created a list of 16 sultry Sade tracks. Check it out inside.
Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 Fiery Tracks By ‘Best New Artist’ Nominee Fireboy DML
After a steady stream of releases with notable features, including “Jealous” and “Vibration,” singer and songwriter Fireboy DML is ready to claim a permanent seat in the music industry. The rising Nigerian star’s efforts have already garnered attention, earning him a nomination at this year’s Soul Train Awards for “Best New Artist.”
Amber Heard appears to deactivate Twitter account after her ex-Elon Musk's takeover
Amber Heard's Twitter account has disappeared from the platform following ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's takeover. The tech tycoon closed the eye-watering $44bn (£32.8bn) deal last week, though he tried to pull out from the deal back in July. Musk's move prompted Twitter to sue him. Despite a tumultuous few months,...
