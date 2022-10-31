ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

K-pop singer AleXa mourns Itaewon crowd crush victims at Los Angeles concert

Korean-American singer AleXa recently held a concert in Los Angeles, where she took a moment to mourn the victims of last weekend’s crowd crush in Itaewon. On October 30, the 25-year-old singer held the final concert of her US tour at Los Angeles’ Avalon Hollywood, which marked her first solo gig in the city. At the show, the idol took a moment to address the tragedy. The death toll has risen to 156, according to a Korea Times report today (November 1).
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

BTS' Jin Launches New Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Co-Written by Coldplay — Watch

The BTS star, 29, shared the new single along with a heartfelt music video, featuring a hard-to-miss Chris Martin cameo It's Jin's universe, and we're all just astronauts living in it! The BTS member, 29, unleashed his new solo single "The Astronaut" on Friday, along with a touching music video with an appearance from song co-writer Chris Martin of Coldplay. Jin's return to solo material comes less than a year after his 2021 release "Super Tuna," and four months after BTS announced a "new chapter" involving solo musical activities in June. The latest...
Variety

Hybe, YG Entertainment and Other K-Pop Giants Postpone New Releases After Fatal Crowd Surge in Seoul Kills Over 150

BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, P1Harmony, Twice and several other K-pop artists have announced postponements or cancelations following a fatal crowd surge that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday evening. The neighborhood, known for its nightlife and entertainment, was heavily populated with party-goers for Halloween festivities. According to reports by the New York Times, the surge happened in an alleyway some 11 feet wide, which faced an overflow of on-foot traffic, causing a deadly compression of human bodies. Witnesses also told the publication that they saw little to no crowd control or police officers in...
NME

K-pop girl group 3YE to perform at 2022 MTV EMA Music Week K-pop Party in Germany

K-pop girl group 3YE have been announced as special guests for the upcoming MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Music Week K-pop Party, to be held in Düsseldorf, Germany. The announcement was made via the band’s official Twitter page earlier today (November 2), two days before the three-piece are set to make an appearance at the K-pop Party on November 4.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot

A royal commentator has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix documentary is part of a plan to influence the plotline of The Crown. Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK that he suspects the documentary is an "arranged deal" that will see them "left alone in The Crown if they provide their own version of the story."As things stand, the show's creator Peter Morgan is planning to end the series after the sixth season, but Sacerdoti believes Harry and Meghan could see this as their chance to ensure they stay out of the plot.Sign up for our newsletters.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Nominee Coco Jones

Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.” The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love! The comedian and actor is best known for his appearance on the hit series Black-ish.’ Whether on stage or at an event, Ari Lennox applies pressure with her style.
MySanAntonio

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Eras Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later. The support acts are very much all about the...
Kerrang

Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show

Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheDailyBeast

King Charles Plans to ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ Over ‘The Crown,’ Friends Say

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.King Charles III barely has his feet under the metaphorical table of Buckingham Palace. On Monday, however, a miserable winter of challenging media portrayals of him and his family will begin, thanks to the new series of The Crown, before Harry and Meghan’s Netflix reality show tracking their new lives in California hits TV and laptop screens, which will itself be followed by Harry’s candid memoir, Spare—due to be published Jan. 10.Most public figures, faced with such a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: 5 Fiery Tracks By ‘Best New Artist’ Nominee Fireboy DML

After a steady stream of releases with notable features, including “Jealous” and “Vibration,” singer and songwriter Fireboy DML is ready to claim a permanent seat in the music industry. The rising Nigerian star’s efforts have already garnered attention, earning him a nomination at this year’s Soul Train Awards for “Best New Artist.”
msn.com

Amber Heard appears to deactivate Twitter account after her ex-Elon Musk's takeover

Amber Heard's Twitter account has disappeared from the platform following ex-boyfriend Elon Musk's takeover. The tech tycoon closed the eye-watering $44bn (£32.8bn) deal last week, though he tried to pull out from the deal back in July. Musk's move prompted Twitter to sue him. Despite a tumultuous few months,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy