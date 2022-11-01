Read full article on original website
Healthline
Parathyroid Cancer: Everything You Should Know
Parathyroid cancer is a very rare type of cancer, leading to fragile and painful bones, digestive trouble, and kidney stones. Less than 100 people receive a diagnosis in the United States each year. This cancer grows in your parathyroid glands and causes your body to overproduce an important hormone called parathyroid hormone.
Medical News Today
What to know about Sweet syndrome
Sweet syndrome is a rare inflammatory condition. It involves a sudden onset of fever and painful skin rashes. Sweet syndrome, or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, is a rare skin condition. It takes its name from Dr. Robert Douglas Sweet, who first described the condition in 1964. The condition falls under...
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
6 things to know about ovarian cancer, as charity warns of low awareness
If you aren’t clear on the symptoms of ovarian cancer, you aren’t the only one. Target Ovarian Cancer says only 3% of women are confident in naming all the warning signs of the disease – and more awareness is urgently needed. The four main symptoms are persistent...
Healthline
What You Need to Know About Cysts on the Kidney and If They Can Turn Into Cancer
Many people have cysts on the kidney. While most kidney cysts are benign, some may be cancerous. Kidney cysts, also known as renal cysts, are relatively common fluid-filled growths that a person may be born with or develop with age. Cysts are found in as many as. of people over.
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
We had to plan our little girl’s funeral after doctors prescribed her antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis’
LITTLE Isla-Mae beamed as she rang a bell to mark her all clear from cancer - two and a half years after a GP mistook her symptoms for tonsillitis. It was a day mum Laura, 31, and dad Reece, 34, feared they might never see. The devastated couple were told...
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
An Expert Doctor Explains Why You Really Wake Up in the Night To Go To the Bathroom
Envato Elements Purchased Image License 9X8ZAETMS5. We all know how important a good restful night’s sleep is, but when we have to wake several times in the night to pee it is frustrating. Do you find this happening to you yet? I had an amazing opportunity to interview Dr. Geo Espinosa who is a Naturopathic Functional Medical doctor recognized as an authority in Urology and Men’s Health. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Bladder Incontinence, and Overactive Bladder. I was thrilled for the opportunity to speak with Dr. Espinosa because I know many men who suffer from overactive bladder, including my own dad, and it can be very disruptive in life. Dr. Espinosa offers great hope and healing.
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease: new theory suggests it's an autoimmune condition
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer's disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which...
How a simple card game can help predict if you’ll develop dementia
A SIMPLE test could be used to spot dementia nearly a decade before doctors notice symptoms. People who get Alzheimer’s disease start flunking memory and thinking tests nearly a decade before a diagnosis, researcher has found. Cambridge University experts say simple tests which test basic memory could be used...
How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease
A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
