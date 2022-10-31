ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wwnytv.com

Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
WATERTOWN, NY
theithacan.org

County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief

The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network

The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge in Broome County

The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh, Clinton County man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge stemming from an incident in June. Kristopher A. Duncan pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree in county court. The DA says Duncan admitted to firing an...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland to end blue bag trash system

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
CORTLAND, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 17, 2022 through Oct. 23, 2022 there were 69 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charles N. White, age 40 of Owego,...
OWEGO, NY
Oneonta, NY
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

