wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
theithacan.org
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
Domestic dispute turns into DWI arrest in Cortland
On November 1st, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Kwik Fill on Homer Avenue in Cortland for a reported domestic dispute inside of a vehicle.
3-year-old killed in Otsego County crash
Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a serious one-vehicle crash on Frost Hill Road in Plainfield, New York.
Otsego County Sheriff cracks down on illegal drivers
Last week, three Otsego County drivers were charged with operating their motor vehicles without proper documentation.
Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
Chenango County businesses pass underage drinking detail
Yesterday, New York State Police conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Chenango County and all businesses checked were in compliance.
Convicted Southern Tier Dog Killer Caught Bringing Drugs to Jail
A convicted animal abuser and dog killer in Broome and Tioga Counties is back in the news. The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail with a long criminal history in the region is to get additional prison time after admitting to bringing methamphetamine into the county jail.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Police Moves to new Public Safety Radio Network
The new network, headed by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, will help 55 different first responder agencies. Before the change, the old network had 12 different systems with some portions from the 1970s. The police chief says so far they have had no problems. "This new radio system...
Broome County man wanted for criminal possession of a firearm
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alexander Maddison on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Felon Pleads Guilty to Weapon Charge in Broome County
The Broome County District Attorney says a Plattsburgh, Clinton County man pleaded guilty to a weapon charge stemming from an incident in June. Kristopher A. Duncan pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree in county court. The DA says Duncan admitted to firing an...
whcuradio.com
Cortland to end blue bag trash system
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland’s blue trash bags are going away. Beginning in January, Mayor Scott Steve says the city will have a new trash disposal system. Mayor Steve says the city will deliver those totes to residents. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Scott Steve on Ithaca’s Morning News.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 17, 2022 through Oct. 23, 2022 there were 69 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and four traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Charles N. White, age 40 of Owego,...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
