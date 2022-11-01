Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Fire at Former Riverside Hotel ignites questions on “what’s next”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fire at the former Riverside Hotel has sparked questions about “what’s next” for the property. The hotel, on East Main Street has been vacant for about four years. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey has been doing some digging and spoke to the city, along...
13 WHAM
Local man describes 'overwhelmed' hospital emergency room
Rochester, N.Y. — Hospitals in Western New York and across the nation are facing a shortage of nurses and an influx of patients, causing long wait times and overwhelming emergency rooms. One man who spoke to 13WHAM said his wife, along with many other patients, waited hours in a...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to two house fires overnight Saturday. The first fire took place at a house on Langham Street shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived to the house they saw smoke and fire on the front porch and the first floor. Firefighters said there was no one […]
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
WHEC TV-10
Crews say fire at the former Riverside Hotel on Main Street took nearly four hours to fight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters said the fire at the former Riverside Hotel on Main Street took nearly four hours to fight. The Rochester Fire Department said they got called around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday about smoke coming out of the building. The fire reportedly spread through pipe chases into...
WHEC TV-10
Man and baby escaped through second-story window during house fire in Seneca Falls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A scary situation in Seneca Falls. Police say a man and a 6-month-old baby had to escape a fire through a second-story window. It happened a little before 2 a.m. on Friday on Clinton Street. Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames with the...
Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
iheart.com
Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire
A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (Arpa) Funding for Innovative Neighborhood Collaborative Project
A multi-year $7.1 M investment in the City of Rochester that builds capacity at trusted neighborhood centers and empowers residents to meet community needs. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Congressman Joe Morelle, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and representatives from numerous community-based organizations...
13 WHAM
RPD: Pedestrian hit on Genesee Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an Ontario county woman was hit by a car on Genesee street Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police say...
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
Town officials also added that there is currently no boil advisory in effect and there are no restrictions on water usage.
Unionized Gannett Workers in New York, Other States Strike
Hundreds of unionized newsroom employees at Gannett Company sites in New York state and elsewhere walked off the job to protest corporate cutbacks. The one-day action was organized by units of the NewsGuild, which describes itself as "the largest union of communications employees in North America." Employees of Gannett's Central...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Penfield woman waits six weeks for Frontier to repair phone line
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s not just RG&E customers furious about customer service issues, another utility in Rochester is feeling the heat too. News10NBC has taken an increased number of complaints about Frontier recently, including one from a homeowner in Penfield who has been waiting more than six weeks to have her phone line repaired.
WHEC TV-10
Crews put out fire on RV and van on Lake Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to Lake Avenue for a report of an RV on fire. . The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Fire crews say they found the RV and a van on fire in a parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department said the RV was completely engulfed in flames.
Vuzix to expand operations in Monroe County
This project will be an expansion adjacent to their current Hendrix Road location and will add multiple new waveguide manufacturing guides.
WHEC TV-10
No answers from PAB on executive director investigation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are still no answers tonight from the Police Accountability Board on the investigation into its executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. The board met in person for the first time this year. In mid October, City Council stepped in and gave a deadline of Oct. 31 for all internal investigations to be completed.
Rochester mayor announces measures to tackle violence in Southwest Quadrant
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and key members of his leadership team addressed plans for updated and ongoing public safety measures for the Southwest Quadrant of the city. That section has been seeing an extended duration of violence. Those plans include new initiatives and stepped-up foot patrols by the Rochester Police […]
