13 WHAM

Local man describes 'overwhelmed' hospital emergency room

Rochester, N.Y. — Hospitals in Western New York and across the nation are facing a shortage of nurses and an influx of patients, causing long wait times and overwhelming emergency rooms. One man who spoke to 13WHAM said his wife, along with many other patients, waited hours in a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits. They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job. Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two houses to be demolished after overnight fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to two house fires overnight Saturday. The first fire took place at a house on Langham Street shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived to the house they saw smoke and fire on the front porch and the first floor. Firefighters said there was no one […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman expected to survive shooting on Flint St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 29-year-old woman was shot overnight Saturday in Rochester. The incident took place on Flint Street near Schwartz Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they located the victim who had been shot at least one time in her upper […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man, Baby Hospitalized After Seneca Falls Fire

A man and a 6-month-old baby girl were able to escape a fire early this morning in Seneca County. Authorities say the blaze broke out on Clinton Street in Seneca Falls shortly before 2. The man and baby were able to escape the flames by climbing out a 2nd-story window.
SENECA FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
monroecounty.gov

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Proposed American Rescue Plan Act (Arpa) Funding for Innovative Neighborhood Collaborative Project

A multi-year $7.1 M investment in the City of Rochester that builds capacity at trusted neighborhood centers and empowers residents to meet community needs. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Congressman Joe Morelle, City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and representatives from numerous community-based organizations...
MONROE, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Pedestrian hit on Genesee Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an Ontario county woman was hit by a car on Genesee street Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews put out fire on RV and van on Lake Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to Lake Avenue for a report of an RV on fire.  . The call came in just before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Fire crews say they found the RV and a van on fire in a parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department said the RV was completely engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

No answers from PAB on executive director investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are still no answers tonight from the Police Accountability Board on the investigation into its executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. The board met in person for the first time this year. In mid October, City Council stepped in and gave a deadline of Oct. 31 for all internal investigations to be completed.
ROCHESTER, NY

