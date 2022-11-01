ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappers, entertainers react to the death of Migos rapper Takeoff

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
ATLANTA — Rapper Takeoff, a member of Atlanta-based rap group ‘Migos,’ was killed in Houston, Texas Tuesday morning.

Multiple sources confirmed to Channel 2 that the rapper, whose real name is Krishnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Rappers, including Yung Miami, Ja Rule, other musicians and entertainers expressed their grief and condolences upon hearing the news of the rappers death.

The Migos spoke about an upcoming project in a ‘Drink Champs’ podcast interview on YouTube last month.

When Takeoff was asked about his involvement in the project he said, “It’s time to give me my flowers...I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here.”

Takeoff promoted The Migos new video called ‘Messy’ on social media on Monday night.

Takeoff: What you need to know Takeoff was the youngest member of trap trendsetters Migos, whose songs "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee" became major streaming hits. (NCD)

