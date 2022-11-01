Read full article on original website
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
visitphilly.com
Wall Street Journal: Philadelphia Is the “Sports Capital of the Universe”
What a time to be a Philly sports fan... Maybe you’ve heard that our sports team are having a moment. Let’s count the ways:. The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series right now. The Philadelphia Union are in the MLS Championship game this coming Saturday. The Philadelphia...
philadelphiaeagles.com
Coach of the Week: Mike Milano, Downingtown West
There's a slogan on the football team at Downingtown West High School – each year, they aim to be the best West ever. Friday's victory against sworn rival Downingtown East in the highly anticipated Battle of the Brandywine was a leap towards that goal. The team's shared venue, Kottmeyer...
Popular Convenience Store Chain Closing 1 NJ Location, Selling 2 in Philadelphia
A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the...
philadelphiaweekly.com
10 Best Spas in Philadelphia: Treat Yourself to a Relaxin Spa Trip
A full day of spa treatments can cost $750+. Choosing the right spa can mean the difference between a day of relaxation and a disappointing waste of money. Here’s a list of the best spas in Philadelphia to help you find your oasis of tranquility and get your money’s worth!
fox29.com
Wells Fargo Center offers World Series experience to fans unable to find tickets
PHILADELPHIA - Roughly 2,000 feet away from Citizens Bank Park, or better yet, the distance of nearly ten Bryce Harper home runs, there’s a chance that fans in the Wells Fargo Center could be heard by those at Citizen's Bank Park. "That is not in the budget, not even...
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
wilmtoday.com
Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!
We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
wmmr.com
Good News! Philadelphia Ranked #2 U.S. City to Survive a Dragon Attack
Philadelphia might not be the safest place to be a Cowboy’s fan, but it is one of the safest cities to survive a Dragon Attack. Earlier this month, Shane Co. went on an adventure to explore the idea of what it would be like if the United States were invaded by dragons. Inspired by the finale of the HBO hit series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, the company decided to create a list of a dragon’s likeliness to thrive within the United States. These results come from a series of different traits including food access, land area covered by water, and greenhouse gas emissions per acre, among other criteria. Philadelphia ranked in as the second Worst City to be a Dragon, just behind Indianapolis, Indiana. Lucky us!
fox29.com
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
Philadelphia’s Oldest Bar Is Doing Something New Because Of The Phillies
Some Yankee fans seem to be climbing on the Philadelphia Phillies band wagon. I'm not sure if it's love for the Fanatics or disdain for the Asstros. It reminds me of many NY Giants fans (when Big Blue was bad) when they hopped aboard the Bills wagon. Who would have...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
WGME
Man wanted for homicide in Philadelphia arrested in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Maine. Police in Auburn arrested 43-year-old Earl Hassan of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. According to police, Hassan was a passenger of a...
PhillyBite
Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks
- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
DA Krasner warns any who would interfere in Philly elections: ‘Don’t’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. In 2020, two men with guns arrived in Philadelphia with plans to interfere with the vote-counting process that was underway at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They traveled from Virginia in a vehicle sporting stickers promoting a QAnon conspiracy theory.
billypenn.com
Holmesburg prison survivor finds peace; Neighborhoods going homeowner → renter; Rotisserie chicken on an abandoned pier | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Holmesburg prison apology brings survivor’s daughter peace. Decades later, Philadelphia formally apologized for its part in the Holmesburg prison experiments that exposed incarcerated...
iheart.com
Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros
We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
fox29.com
Popular car brands being targeted by TikTok challenge, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia believe a string of recent car thefts and break-ins is linked to an existing TikTok challenge that targets two of the most popular car brands. Investigators say thieves are learning how hot wire vehicles using something as simple as a USB cord. A since-deleted TikTok...
yieldpro.com
Post Brothers sells luxury Philadelphia high-rise community Presidential City to KKR and MREG for approximately $357 million
JLL Capital Markets announced the closing of the sale of Presidential City, a 1,015-unit, luxury, high-rise community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. JLL represented the seller, Post Brothers, and helped broker the transaction with the buyers, KKR and Mack Real Estate Group, LLC (MREG). KKR made its investment through KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc., a continuously offered, registered closed-end fund that thematically invests in high-quality, stabilized, income-oriented commercial real estate equity and debt.
phila.gov
Streets Department Announces Historic Win Against Illegal Dumping
Illegal dumping is an ongoing challenge that impacts many cities nationwide. Illegal dumping is not only a crime, but it has a detrimental impact on communities, and it has significant costs. In Philadelphia, the Streets Department spends approximately $1.5 million annually in cleanup costs, at the taxpayers’ expense. Tons of trash and debris are cleaned up daily from sites across the city including tires, construction debris, old furniture, and the like. It often seems like a daunting challenge that is never-ending. The frustration is only exasperated when crews find themselves cleaning up the same locations sometimes just the next day.
