mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Sees Increase In Youth Respiratory Hospitalizations
Sonora, CA — Similar to statewide trends, Tuolumne County has recently seen an increase in children being hospitalized for respiratory issues. Public health officials across the state are concerned about a winter season that could see a mix of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), Covid and the flu. On Monday,...
mymotherlode.com
Overnight Structure And Grass Fire In East Sonora
Sonora, CA – An overnight blaze in the East Sonora area of Tuolumne County involved a structure with flames that spread to nearby vegetation. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. in a garage in the 19000 block of Curtis Court near Serrano Road off Highway 108. Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation. She added that crews were able to put out the grass fire in minutes at an estimated 100th of an acre in size.
mymotherlode.com
Bill Sheffield, former Alaska governor, dies at age 94
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Sheffield, a former Alaska governor whose term in office was roiled by an impeachment proceeding, has died. He was 94. A statement provided by friends of Sheffield said he died Friday at his home in Anchorage. John Pugh, a friend who was the state...
