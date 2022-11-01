Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing Rosedale man
UPDATE: Police say Milan Soso has been located. ——— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Rosedale man. Milan Soso, 18, is 5’8” tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen in the Rosedale area at around 1 p.m. on Saturday...
29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man recovering after shooting in Parkville Friday morning
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that one man injured in Parkville. Police said the man is in stable condition at an area hospital. Officers have been on scene most of the day and part of the street remains closed. On Glen Keith...
Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
Schools In Baltimore Placed Into Lockdown As County Police Investigate Shooting
Several schools in Baltimore were placed on lockdown on Friday morning as county police investigated a reported shooting that left one hospitalized. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
$2K reward for information leading to an arrest in an unarmed robbery
Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened back in October.
Harford County deputies find skimming devices that steal bank card information, warn public
BALTIMORE -- Sheriff's deputies are ringing a "public warning" alarm after finding three covert devices designed to skim the information off of bank cards in Harford County, according to authorities.Deputies found the skimming devices at two different sale terminals and one was installed at a bank ATM, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.The skimming devices are designed to look like part of a card reader, according to authorities.That's how they are able to steal a person's card information and PIN code and use them to make fraudulent purchases, deputies said.A person can identify a skimming device by noting if it feels wiggly or detachable, if the backlight for the keys aren't visible or if they are faint, and if the keys have an unusual thickness to them, according to authorities.Other giveaway details include keys that feel sticky or spongy when they are pressed. Perhaps there will be a wider space below the keys or maybe the machine will have wider borders overall, deputies said.
Amber Alert: 12-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
by Baltimore Police Dept BALTIMORE, MD – On November 3, 2022, at approximately 12 noon, 12- year-old Seth Porter was reported missing from the 400 block of E. 41st Street. Seth Porter is 5’6” tall, weighs 145 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a yellow smiley face on the front, and black and gray sweat pants with a white stripe. He was walking a small white dog at the time he went missing. Anyone who has seen and or knows of Seth Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911. The post Amber Alert: 12-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Just come back home': Family begs for missing 13-year-old to return home
Baltimore City Police are asking for your help in finding a 13-year-old girl that's been missing for a couple days. Trinity Garland was last seen Wednesday night and was gone the next day.
Police officer assaulted in Middle River, stabbing reported in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault, a stabbing, and several burglaries that were reported over the past week. Between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 31, an individual entered a vacant residential property in the 4600-block of Southwood Avenue (21206) by breaking a window. The suspect stole numerous power tools and hand tools.
Carjacking reported in Carney, assault reported in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, an assault, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just before 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, an officer responded to the 1400-block of Mount Airy Road in Rosedale (21237) in reference to a burglary from the occupant’s garage. An undisclosed amount of cash and gold coins were stolen.
1 dead and 3 injured from 3 separate overnight shootings, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one person died and three were injured in three separate overnight shootings. Police said the first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, police said they found a 31-year-old man...
Students report indecent exposure and assault walking to Lansdowne Middle, High schools
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating whether two incidents this week at Lansdowne Middle and High schools are connected, police said Thursday. On Tuesday a Lansdowne Middle School student reported a man exposed himself to her, police said. According to a community letter from the school's principal, the student was followed by a driver in a black vehicle with dark-tinted windows who exposed himself. On Wednesday, a Lansdowne High School student reported she was assaulted on a footbridge near Twin Circle Way. No further information is available in the incident. Police said additional officers have been assigned to the Lansdowne area to...
Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
20-year-old man dies from shooting in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a 20-year-old man died from a shooting that happened Saturday in East Baltimore. Police said the shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. When officers got to the scene, police said they found the 20-year-old...
Coroner: Cargo van driver dies in York County crash
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in York County around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The crash happened in the 2000 block of Delta Road near Walker Road and Good Road in Chanceford Township. According to the coroner, a cargo van was...
4 schools locked down after shooting in Towson's Loch Raven Village
A shooting has injured one person in Towson's Loch Raven Village area, confirmed Baltimore County police.
Crews respond to fiery overnight crash on I-95
BRADSHAW, MD—Crews responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 95 during the overnight hours. The crash was reported at just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday along northbound I-95 near Bradshaw Road. Units from Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed...
Washington County Man Found Dead In Home With Lab & Chemicals
Family members say they hadn’t spoken to the man in several day. Hagerstown, Md. (BW)- A Washington County man was found dead inside a residence on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3 after his family requested a welfare check. The man was identified as 60-year-old Bradley Ray Roberts of...
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in York County in the early hours of Saturday. According to the county coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township. On Saturday, just...
