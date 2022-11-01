ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King

CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser set

TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Grand Lake Health System names new practice managers

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System has announced the appointment of two practice managers. Jamie Tipton has been named a practice manager for Grand Lake Primary Care in St. Marys. Tipton has been a certified medical assistant and office coordinator with Grand Lake Primary Care for over eight years. During her eight years, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration and is currently completing her master’s degree.
SAINT MARYS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy