Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s 84th district: Rodriguez vs. King
CELINA —Angela King and Sophia Rodriguez are both running for state representative for Ohio’s 84th District, which covers all of Mercer and Darke Counties, as well as part of Auglaize. Both Rodriguez, a Democrat, and King, a Republican, have professional backgrounds that seem similar, but each has different...
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser set
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
Sidney Daily News
Grand Lake Health System names new practice managers
ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System has announced the appointment of two practice managers. Jamie Tipton has been named a practice manager for Grand Lake Primary Care in St. Marys. Tipton has been a certified medical assistant and office coordinator with Grand Lake Primary Care for over eight years. During her eight years, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration and is currently completing her master’s degree.
