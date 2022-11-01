ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fcfreepress

SU: Field Hockey featured in debut 2022 rankings

The Shippensburg University field hockey team is among those listed in the first edition of the 2022 NCAA Atlantic Region rankings released Wednesday. The NCAA regional rankings are annually used to determine the teams that qualify for the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships. Rankings will be released every Wednesday...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NJ.com

HS football: Previewing top players, teams & games in Non-Public state tournament

The path to MetLife Stadium and the Non-Public championships begins this week. Public schools got the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament started last week with quarterfinal games, and the Non-Public schools are now up. The Non-Public champions will be crowned on Nov. 25 at MetLife Stadium. Below,...

