Related
SU: Field Hockey featured in debut 2022 rankings
The Shippensburg University field hockey team is among those listed in the first edition of the 2022 NCAA Atlantic Region rankings released Wednesday. The NCAA regional rankings are annually used to determine the teams that qualify for the NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championships. Rankings will be released every Wednesday...
HS football: Previewing top players, teams & games in Non-Public state tournament
The path to MetLife Stadium and the Non-Public championships begins this week. Public schools got the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament started last week with quarterfinal games, and the Non-Public schools are now up. The Non-Public champions will be crowned on Nov. 25 at MetLife Stadium. Below,...
Boiling Springs makes last-second stand against Newport to advance to District 3 field hockey final.
BOILING SPRINGS — Boiling Springs’ field hockey team hasn’t played many close games this year. But heading into Wednesday’s District 3 1A semifinal against Newport, they had played one. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Mia Muro
Penn-Trafford’s girls soccer team came into the season with just two seniors and not a lot of expectations. At the end of the regular season, the Warriors sat 7-6-4 overall and 5-4-3 in the conference heading into a playoff matchup against Connellsville. One of those seniors, center back Mia...
Cross country and football: Select Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for Oct. 24 - 30
Every week, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. This week's polls will run until Thursday at 7 p.m. Voting is restricted to once hourly through public IP addresses. Descriptions...
District 2 boys soccer: Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Seminary advance to finals
Jefry Campos broke a scoreless tie in the 44th minute to lift Wilkes-Barre Area to a 1-0 road win over Hazleton Area on Wednesday in the Distr
Lower Dauphin drops overtime thriller to Cocalico in District 3 Class 3A boys soccer semifinals
In a spirited semifinal showdown, Cocalico (17-3) escaped with a 3-2 overtime victory over Lower Dauphin (13-7-1) Monday. The Eagles will face off against Hershey for the District 3 Class 3A crown on Thursday, while the Falcons will play next week in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport withstands Quaker Valley rally, reaches WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball final
Quaker Valley pushed Freeport as hard as a Class 2A team has this season in the second set of Tuesday’s WPIAL semifinal match, and the Yellowjackets responded like a team with championship pedigree. The top-seeded Yellowjackets trailed for the majority of the set but rallied to secure a 25-23...
North Allegheny girls volleyball sweeps Penn-Trafford, returns to WPIAL finals
The Penn-Trafford girls volleyball ran into a finely tuned machine Tuesday during the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. That machine is North Allegheny, which has not lost so much as a game in 18 straight matches. The Tigers rolled to a 3-0 victory over Penn-Trafford, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16....
