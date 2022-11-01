ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 4

Roscoe Charles
5d ago

if these people would only try that hard to get a job we all would be better off.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
COVINA, CA
kvta.com

Suspect Wanted By U-S Marshals Arrested After Violent Confrontations In Oxnard

An Oxnard man wanted on a federal warrant was taken into custody Friday but not before several violent confrontations with citizens and police. It started shortly before 11:30 AM in the 3500 block of Saviers Road when the suspect pulled up in an SUV behind another occupied vehicle, got out, and then fired several shots at that occupied vehicle.
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery

One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building

A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Authorities search for suspects after Beverly Hills burglary

Police in Beverly Hills are searching for a suspect or suspects who burglarized a home in the 1300 block of Park Way on Oct. 30. Authorities responded to a call about a burglary in progress around 8:30 p.m. and determined a residence had been broken into, but no suspects were present, said Sgt. Ryan Dolan. He did not know who called police or if the occupant was home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Teen Missing Since Halloween

A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades High School student, who has been missing since Monday. He was last seen in West Los Angeles on Federal Avenue. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Wright was last seen on October 31 around 6 p.m. on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Found: 74-year-old woman reported missing in Ladera Heights

A 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia was who was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated Ladera Heights area near Inglewood has been found, authorities said Saturday. Cheryl Happy Moore had last been seen about 2 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of South Springpark Avenue, near Centinela...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Person of interest wanted in Rancho Cucamonga teen's fatal shooting at Halloween party

Authorities on Thursday released the photo of a person of interest wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party in Bloomington. A picture of the person of interest was released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, asking the public that anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Detective David Carpenter at (909) 890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Man on bike killed by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles crosswalk

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man riding his bike in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday night. The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. as the man was riding in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Hauser and West Adams boulevards, a Los Angeles Police […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Dramatic body cam footage shows two L.A. teens being saved by Narcan

Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan. Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte. Two...
DUARTE, CA
newsantaana.com

Guns and drugs were seized from a felon and his friend in Costa Mesa

Recently, Costa Mesa Police Gang Investigators learned that a known convicted felon was possibly in possession of firearms. While working with OC Probation, Gang Investigators contacted the suspect who then told them where the weapons were being held by someone else in Costa Mesa. When Gang Investigators located that “someone...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Police searching Santa Monica High School for bomb threat

Santa Monica Police Department officers are currently searching through Santa Monica High School for any potential threats or evidence after someone phoned in a bomb threat on Thursday. So far no devices or suspicious items have been found that support the bomb threat. As a result, students and staff members are currently in shelter-in-place mode. This is developing news. Check back for more details.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot, killed at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE — A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Tuesday, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Deputies responded to the park for reports of gunshots and an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:46 a.m. Once there,...
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy