Boonville, NY

Report: Copenhagen requests fire department to hand in equipment

LEWIS COUNTY- The village of Copenhagen, NY has asked its fire department to start handing in their assets and equipment by late next week. In the latest updates from WWNY-TV, village lawyer Candace Randall claims the board of trustees passed a resolution that resulted in a letter being sent to the fire department.
COPENHAGEN, NY
Interview: Salvation Army Regional Services Coordinator Samuel Reeder talks need for new Red Kettle committee members

LOWVILLE- Bell ringers are always needed for Lewis County's Red Kettle Campaign, but this year officials are reaching out with pleas to get some new committee members on-board. "We especially need some new kettle coordinators," Salvation Army Regional Services Coordinator Sam Reeder told us. "We have an all volunteer committee...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP

LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
South Lewis aims to honor the past with local of pieces of artifacts, history to commemorate the six original school districts

TURIN- The last pair of elementary buildings for South Lewis Central School closed last-year after the district consolidated into a single K-12 campus. With so much local history rooted into our local communities, the district is now seeking to honor the original six school buildings with memories and artifacts. When...
TURIN, NY
LCSO: Man charged with DWI, other offenses after vehicle found in ditch

LEYDEN- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving and other offenses after authorities responded to calls of a vehicle in a ditch Monday night in Lewis County. It was shortly after 8:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received complaints of a vehicle that was off in a ditch along the Spencer Road, town of Leyden.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

