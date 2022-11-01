The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yves Tumor‘s glam-punk superstar persona makes it easy to forget that they, too, can fall victim to the cross-chatter in their brain. The inimitable swagger and vulnerability are both captured on the cover of their 2020 breakout Heaven To A Tortured Mind: two translucent Tumors overlapped, one naked and staring up at the sky with all the confidence of a newborn calf, the other defiantly exhaling smoke. Their new single, “God Is a Circle,” rests firmly in the former camp and paints Tumor, somewhat incredibly, as a failing student on the quest for self-knowledge.

1 DAY AGO