soultracks.com
World Premiere: 80s star Warren Mills returns as the "Luckiest Man"
(November 1, 2022) As a preteen, Zambia-born Warren Mills got an early taste of success on airwaves and the screen during the mid-1980s. Signed to Jive Records—then home to the likes of Billy Ocean and Whodini, he released a self-titled album and charted two hits in the UK with a cover of The Miracles’ “Mickey’s Monkey” and the Full Force-composed “Sunshine.” In America, he appeared in the cult classic Mario Van Peebles musical drama, Rappin’.
Aly & AJ Release New Song 'With Love From' Ahead Of Upcoming Album
The new album is expected to arrive this upcoming Spring.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
5 Soul-Stirring Live Performances in Honor of Lou Reed
Lou Reed was more than a musician. He was a poet with lungs of smoke and velvet. He crafted a blend of pop, psychedelic rock, and all things avant-garde, writing songs that were more like epic poems dripping with sex and drugs against a grimy, gloomy New York City backdrop. He made heroes out of society’s misfits, crafting anthems for the oddballs and the outliers.
Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates. The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before. “I was listening pretty exclusively...
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear this week
Halestorm, Nita Strauss and Bob Vylan lead the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
The Death and Rebirth of Natalia Lafourcade
Natalia Lafourcade received a standing ovation at Carnegie Hall before she uttered a single note. The singer-songwriter filled the venue with her unmistakable voice during a dazzling performance on Oct. 27, appearing onstage in a shiny black dress with a long train, her loose hair a complement to the flow of the fabric. Shortly after the show began, David Byrne, dressed in a dapper black suit, joined her and recited an English translation of “Muerte,” a key track from De Todas Las Flores — Lafourcade’s first album of original music in seven years. There were more guests later in the night, including...
Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation
Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions. During the exclusive...
guitar.com
Ritchie Blackmore says Deep Purple’s music was “a bit monophonic” during his final days in the band
Former Deep Purple guitarist and co-founder Ritchie Blackmore has looked back on his final days in the band, a time where he was apparently feeling uninspired due to a supposed lack of ‘melodic’ material. The musician was speaking in an interview with Long Island Weekly, where he discussed...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Boy George Wrote for Other Artists
Credited by his real name George O’Dowd, Boy George co-wrote some of his group Culture Club’s biggest hits at the height of the band’s fame in the 1980s, including “Karma Chameleon,” “Time (Clock of the Heart),” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and throughout their six albums, including 2018 release Life.
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Miss Grit Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Miss Grit—aka New York–based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn—has announced their debut album, Follow the Cyborg. The follow-up to last year’s Impostor EP arrives February 24 via Mute. Today, Miss Grit has shared the title track, as well as a futuristic music video directed by Curry Sicong Tian. Watch the visual below.
NME
Connie Constance – ‘Miss Power’ review: heartfelt adventurer finds a home at the indie-disco
When Connie Constance first met the world in the late 2010’s, the smokescreen around her was still partially fogged. Encouraged to pursue the kind of R&B and soul that might be traditionally associated with a young female performer of colour, her 2019 debut album ‘English Rose’ was likeable but not always fully realised, like it was somebody else’s dream rather than her own.
NME
The HIRS Collective announce new album featuring members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo and Thursday
The HIRS Collective have revealed details of their upcoming project ‘We’re Still Here’, with the album’s featured artists including members of My Chemical Romance, Thursday, Soul Glo and more. The 17-song album is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will feature collaborations with MCR’s...
Mike Gossin Reunites With Gloriana’s Cheyenne Kimball in New ‘Let’s Ride’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Mike Gossin reunites with his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball for his new song, "Let's Ride," and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the video for the song first in this exclusive premiere. Gossin has been hard at work on a solo project. "Let's Ride" reunites him with Kimball...
thedigitalfix.com
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review (2022): outrageous and intelligent
If we’re all afraid to say it, then I will. I’m sick of drama movie biopics about musicians. That’s not to say that Rocketman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Elvis were in any way bad, but in the last few years, this particular genre has become a little oversaturated. This is why Weird: The Al Yankovic Story couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
Watch The Beatles' brand new, delightfully arty video for I'm Only Sleeping
Artist Em Cooper laboriously painted every single frame for this artful new vision for the Revolver track
The FADER
Song You Need: Yves Tumor’s post-punk panic attack
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yves Tumor‘s glam-punk superstar persona makes it easy to forget that they, too, can fall victim to the cross-chatter in their brain. The inimitable swagger and vulnerability are both captured on the cover of their 2020 breakout Heaven To A Tortured Mind: two translucent Tumors overlapped, one naked and staring up at the sky with all the confidence of a newborn calf, the other defiantly exhaling smoke. Their new single, “God Is a Circle,” rests firmly in the former camp and paints Tumor, somewhat incredibly, as a failing student on the quest for self-knowledge.
Maren Morris to Release Short Film With ‘Reimagined Tracks’ From ‘Humble Quest’
On Wednesday (November 2nd), country music hitmaker Maren Morris took to her Instagram account to… The post Maren Morris to Release Short Film With ‘Reimagined Tracks’ From ‘Humble Quest’ appeared first on Outsider.
Put Some Music History on Your Shelves With the ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ Coffee Table Book
Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time has officially received the coffee table book treatment, with the expansive tome hitting shelves today, Nov. 1, via Abrams. The new anthology features the most recent iteration of the 500 Greatest Albums list, which was published in 2020 (the first version arrived in 2003, the second in 2012). The list was compiled with input from journalists, critics, producers, record industry executives, and artists, such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Raekwon, Gene Simmons, and Stevie Nicks. The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time coffee table book will feature the story of...
