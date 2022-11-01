ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
salestechstar.com

ChurnZero Earns GreenPlaces Certification for Commitment to Sustainability

Remote-first Customer Success company emits just 29 cars’ worth of carbon per year, independent assessment by carbon management experts reveals. ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has earned GreenPlaces’ certification for taking action to become more sustainable and reduce its environmental impact. The company’s carbon assessment, undertaken as part of its certification, reveals ChurnZero’s carbon footprint to be just 136.7 metric tons of Co2—or the equivalent of the emissions released by 29 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year, an extremely low footprint given the scale of ChurnZero’s business and employee headcount. ChurnZero will continue to work with GreenPlaces, a leading sustainability platform, to verify and reduce its carbon emissions in the years ahead.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit

Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
rigzone.com

ADNOC, GAIL Pen LNG Collaboration Agreements

ADNOC and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. The agreement...
ceoworld.biz

Jessica Zhang Scaling Stilt with Industry Pioneering Fintech Solution to Envision the Future of Social and Financial Sustainability

One of the biggest highlights of the last decade has been the gigantic adoption of online banking globally. This widespread adoption has also given birth to countless FinTech startups, 75% of which actually fail in a short span, as per a few studies. FinTech, being one of the fastest-growing sectors, also represents complex traditional systems that are tough to crack.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace

The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
thefastmode.com

BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device

International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
salestechstar.com

Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains

New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
pv-magazine-usa.com

PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials

NREL has evaluated the trade-offs between extending PV module lifetimes or ramping up closed-loop recycling for solar panels with shorter lifetimes. It presented its findings in “Circular Economy Priorities for Photovoltaics in the Energy Transition,” which was recently published in PLOS One. Using the United States as a...
salestechstar.com

Freshworks Turns Freshservice Demand into a New Product Opportunity with Multi-Department Service Desk

Freshworks extends its service management platform to serve non-IT departments with “Freshservice for Business Teams” as part of the company’s Fall ‘22 Launch. Freshworks Inc., a software company empowering the people who power business, announced Freshservice™ for Business Teams, which enables departments outside of the IT function like HR, facilities, legal and finance to securely provide uninterrupted service delivery within each department. Freshworks will host a virtual event on November 9, to demo a variety of new product innovations from its Fall ‘22 Launch.
TechCrunch

Samsara Eco raises $54M AUD for its ‘infinite plastic recycling’ tech

Investors in the round include Breakthrough Victoria, Temasek, Assembly Climate Capital, DCVC and INP Capital. Existing investors like deep-tech fund Main Sequence, Woolworths Group’s W23 and Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) also participated. Samsara launched last year in partnership with the Australian National University. TechCrunch last covered the startup...
maritime-executive.com

Hyundai Develops “Lashing-Free” Loading for Containerships

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries has developed a new system for loading and securing containers that it says is both faster and safer with the potential to radically change container shipping. The shipyard reports it has received design approval from both the American Bureau of Shipping and the Liberian Flag administration for its new concept for lashing-free transport of containers.
salestechstar.com

YSDS Selects Magaya to Unify Global Operations Under a Single Cloud-Based Freight Management Platform

Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain software, is pleased to announce that the global logistics solutions provider YSDS has selected Magaya Supply Chain, Magaya Rate Management, Denied Party Screening by Magaya, Courier Connections by Magaya, and Final Mile by Magaya to unify its international offices under a single cloud-based freight management platform and streamline operations from rate management to last-mile delivery.
salestechstar.com

Ermetic Appoints Scott Hoard Head of Global Channel Sales

Former Fortanix Channel Executive Joins Cloud Infrastructure Security Leader. Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, Ermeticannounced that Scott Hoard is the company’s new Head of Global Channel Sales, and will manage the Ermetic Synergia Partner Program for IT service providers, systems integrators, consultants, MSPs/MSSPs and ISVs. Scott has served in senior channel roles with Fortanix, Corelight, Kenna Security, A10 Networks, Barracuda Networks and Imperva.
The Associated Press

Former YASA CEO Chris Harris to Lead Electric Aerospace Powertrain Company Evolito as It Accelerates the Commercialisation of Electric Flight

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Evolito Limited, a privately-owned company developing and manufacturing electric motors and powertrains for aerospace applications, has today announced former YASA CEO, Dr. Chris Harris, is joining the company as CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005142/en/ A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered by Evolito’s electric propulsion unit. Image credit: Evolito (Photo: Business Wire)
Recycling Today

McKinsey forecasts recycled steel, plastic premiums

A report and forecast by global consultancy McKinsey predicts demand for low-carbon steel and plastic the rest of this decade likely will put a premium on those products, which often are made with recycled content. That future, to some extent, is already here, McKinsey says, writing in part, “For example,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy