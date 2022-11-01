Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
ChurnZero Earns GreenPlaces Certification for Commitment to Sustainability
Remote-first Customer Success company emits just 29 cars’ worth of carbon per year, independent assessment by carbon management experts reveals. ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, has earned GreenPlaces’ certification for taking action to become more sustainable and reduce its environmental impact. The company’s carbon assessment, undertaken as part of its certification, reveals ChurnZero’s carbon footprint to be just 136.7 metric tons of Co2—or the equivalent of the emissions released by 29 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year, an extremely low footprint given the scale of ChurnZero’s business and employee headcount. ChurnZero will continue to work with GreenPlaces, a leading sustainability platform, to verify and reduce its carbon emissions in the years ahead.
freightwaves.com
J.B. Hunt executive pushes ‘network of networks’ to end supply chain disconnects
Supply chain practitioners need to step up their efforts to develop connected ecosystems if they want to remove stubborn waste and inefficiencies from their networks, one of J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ top executives said Tuesday. Keynoting FreightWaves’ F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Spencer Frazier, J.B. Hunt’s...
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
rigzone.com
ADNOC, GAIL Pen LNG Collaboration Agreements
ADNOC and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and GAIL signed an MoU to explore collaboration opportunities in LNG supply and decarbonization, including short- and long-term LNG sales agreements. The agreement...
ceoworld.biz
Jessica Zhang Scaling Stilt with Industry Pioneering Fintech Solution to Envision the Future of Social and Financial Sustainability
One of the biggest highlights of the last decade has been the gigantic adoption of online banking globally. This widespread adoption has also given birth to countless FinTech startups, 75% of which actually fail in a short span, as per a few studies. FinTech, being one of the fastest-growing sectors, also represents complex traditional systems that are tough to crack.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
thefastmode.com
BICS Partners with SIM-based Mobile Device Application Technology Firm, Able Device
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based mobile device application technology. The partnership will add SIMbae™, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, to BICS’ ecosystem of IoT services to make it easier for devices to switch between private and public networks on a global scale.
salestechstar.com
Inspectorio Introduces DocuFlow, a Document Management Solution Built for Supply Chains
New document and collaboration technology eliminates paper processes, streamlines workflows, and ensures regulatory compliance for the supply chain. Inspectorio, the leading cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, announced the release of Inspectorio DocuFlow, a document management solution. Inspectorio DocuFlow allows supply chain partners to automate and streamline document management workflows, collaborate with users both inside and outside the boundaries of your organization, and ensure proper document control.
pv-magazine-usa.com
PV modules with longer lifetimes could slash demand for materials
NREL has evaluated the trade-offs between extending PV module lifetimes or ramping up closed-loop recycling for solar panels with shorter lifetimes. It presented its findings in “Circular Economy Priorities for Photovoltaics in the Energy Transition,” which was recently published in PLOS One. Using the United States as a...
salestechstar.com
Freshworks Turns Freshservice Demand into a New Product Opportunity with Multi-Department Service Desk
Freshworks extends its service management platform to serve non-IT departments with “Freshservice for Business Teams” as part of the company’s Fall ‘22 Launch. Freshworks Inc., a software company empowering the people who power business, announced Freshservice™ for Business Teams, which enables departments outside of the IT function like HR, facilities, legal and finance to securely provide uninterrupted service delivery within each department. Freshworks will host a virtual event on November 9, to demo a variety of new product innovations from its Fall ‘22 Launch.
TechCrunch
Samsara Eco raises $54M AUD for its ‘infinite plastic recycling’ tech
Investors in the round include Breakthrough Victoria, Temasek, Assembly Climate Capital, DCVC and INP Capital. Existing investors like deep-tech fund Main Sequence, Woolworths Group’s W23 and Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) also participated. Samsara launched last year in partnership with the Australian National University. TechCrunch last covered the startup...
maritime-executive.com
Hyundai Develops “Lashing-Free” Loading for Containerships
South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries has developed a new system for loading and securing containers that it says is both faster and safer with the potential to radically change container shipping. The shipyard reports it has received design approval from both the American Bureau of Shipping and the Liberian Flag administration for its new concept for lashing-free transport of containers.
salestechstar.com
YSDS Selects Magaya to Unify Global Operations Under a Single Cloud-Based Freight Management Platform
Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain software, is pleased to announce that the global logistics solutions provider YSDS has selected Magaya Supply Chain, Magaya Rate Management, Denied Party Screening by Magaya, Courier Connections by Magaya, and Final Mile by Magaya to unify its international offices under a single cloud-based freight management platform and streamline operations from rate management to last-mile delivery.
salestechstar.com
Ermetic Appoints Scott Hoard Head of Global Channel Sales
Former Fortanix Channel Executive Joins Cloud Infrastructure Security Leader. Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, Ermeticannounced that Scott Hoard is the company’s new Head of Global Channel Sales, and will manage the Ermetic Synergia Partner Program for IT service providers, systems integrators, consultants, MSPs/MSSPs and ISVs. Scott has served in senior channel roles with Fortanix, Corelight, Kenna Security, A10 Networks, Barracuda Networks and Imperva.
EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds - report
Oct 31 (Reuters) - A fragile supply chain marred by geopolitical tensions could hit the planned expansion of electric vehicle (EV) battery production, slowing EV adoption, S&P Global Mobility warned in a report on Monday.
Former YASA CEO Chris Harris to Lead Electric Aerospace Powertrain Company Evolito as It Accelerates the Commercialisation of Electric Flight
OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Evolito Limited, a privately-owned company developing and manufacturing electric motors and powertrains for aerospace applications, has today announced former YASA CEO, Dr. Chris Harris, is joining the company as CEO. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005142/en/ A concept image showing an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) powered by Evolito’s electric propulsion unit. Image credit: Evolito (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Logistics Startup Flexport Plans Hiring Spree, to Double Engineers in 2023
(Reuters) - Flexport, one of the most valuable logistics startups, is looking to add about 400 engineers to double its technical team by next year, a top company executive told Reuters. The hiring spree, spearheaded by Dave Clark who joined Flexport in September after two decades at Amazon.com, comes at...
Recycling Today
McKinsey forecasts recycled steel, plastic premiums
A report and forecast by global consultancy McKinsey predicts demand for low-carbon steel and plastic the rest of this decade likely will put a premium on those products, which often are made with recycled content. That future, to some extent, is already here, McKinsey says, writing in part, “For example,...
Business Insider
Amazon pauses corporate hiring, citing 'unusual macro-economic environment'
Amazon is the latest big tech company to announce a hiring freeze, telling employees it will last a few months.
