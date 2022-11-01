ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inappropriate Touching Incident Reported Near University Of Maryland College Park Campus

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
University of Maryland Photo Credit: Image capture: Oct 2021© 2022 Google

Police in Prince George’s County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man who allegedly inappropriately touched a woman near the University of Maryland Campus.

A woman reported to the Prince George’s County Police Department that she was in the area of Baltimore Avenue and Knox Road, when a man she didn’t know, approached her and attempted to engage in conversation with her, officials said.

After she told the man to leave her alone, he began to walk away but then walked back up to her, touched her inappropriately, and fled on foot.

The incident allegedly happened between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Police say that the woman described the wanted man as being Indian, approximately in his 40s, between 5-foot-11 to 6-foot, and weighing between 165 and 180 pounds. He has a black beard and a medium build.

At the time of the incident, he was possibly wearing blue jeans and a black jacket, according to investigators from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident has been asked to contact police by calling (301) 352-1200 or 911.

Daily Voice

