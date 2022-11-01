Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Phillies: World Series Game 6 prediction, time, starting pitchers, TV channel, live stream, odds
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series championship in franchise history. They held on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 on Thursday, and now hold a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 70 percent of the time. The Astros are in driver's seat.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Four things that must happen for the Phillies to make a comeback vs. Astros
The Houston Astros are one win away from the franchise's second World Series championship and the Philadelphia Phillies are one loss away from their sixth World Series defeat. The Phillies won the World Series in 1980 and 2008. They lost the World Series in 1915, 1950, 1983, 1993, and 2009. A loss in Game 6 or 7 adds 2022 to the list.
CBS Sports
Phillies-Astros Game 5: Justin Verlander finally gets World Series victory with masterful escape act
PHILADELPHIA - At long last, Astros starter Justin Verlander has his World Series victory. In his seventh career World Series start, spanning 16 years and three different decades, this was his first win. And while we know the W-L record isn't close to the best metric by which a pitcher is measured, he had earned pretty much every bit of his record to this point.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: Houston takes World Series lead with nail-biting Game 5 win on the road
The Houston Astros are one win away from the second World Series title in franchise history. The Astros hung on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday night (HOU 3, PHI 2), giving Houston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7 will be played at Minute Maid Park this weekend.
CBS Sports
Batting Around: Do Astros deserve 'dynasty' label after another World Series title?
Throughout the offseason the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last time we discussed surprise teams in the postseason. This time we're going to tackle the Astros' success after they won their second title in franchise history on Saturday night, taking out the Phillies in six games.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: No longer on 40-man roster
Bemboom was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Bemboom signed a one-year split deal with Baltimore in October, and his sights are now set on competing for the backup catching job behind Adley Rutschman. He'll compete in spring training with Cam Gallagher, who was scooped up in mid-September off waivers.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
CBS Sports
How the Astros survived a scandal of their own making to win another World Series title
That the 2022 Houston Astros are World Series champions is of course the biggest story from the recently completed Fall Classic. Somewhere in line behind that headline is the fact that the Astros have now successfully rebounded the embarrassments and diminishments of the semi-recent sign-stealing scandal that roiled baseball for so long.
CBS Sports
Ranking last 10 World Series: Where does Astros-Phillies land after memorable Fall Classic?
HOUSTON - The 2022 World Series is in the books and though it didn't make it the distance, it was a dandy with some very memorable moments. We saw plenty of things we've never seen before and that's always special. It was a David vs. Goliath battle in which David won two of the first three battles. The dust is still settling.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Jean Segura: Smacks two hits in Game 5
Segura went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. Segura recorded his first multi-hit performance of the World Series, and his RBI single in the eighth inning brought the Phillies to within one with the tying run on third. The 32-year-old is playing in his 11th season but only his first postseason. Even with his performance Thursday night, he is hitting just .226 across 53 at bats while knocking in seven runs. Segura will look to provide another spark at the bottom of the Phillies lineup in Game 6 against projected starter Framber Valdez -- he was 1-for-2 against Valdez in the Game 2 loss.
CBS Sports
Top 50 MLB free agents: Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa lead list, plus landing spots for each player
The end of the World Series means that it's time to focus on the future, and specifically the upcoming MLB free-agent class. Players and teams across the league will have to make up their minds on option decisions over the coming days. After that, the market will open and players will be free to negotiate the best deal for their labor.
CBS Sports
World Series: Phillies' Zack Wheeler caught 'off guard' at being taken out of season-ending loss
The Philadelphia Phillies' chances of capturing their first World Series championship since 2008 were dashed on Saturday night, when they lost Game 6 (and therefore the best-of-seven series) to the Houston Astros by a 4-1 final. The most pivotal moment of Game 6 happened in the sixth inning, as Phillies manager Rob Thomson replaced starter Zack Wheeler with reliever José Alvarado. Alvarado subsequently surrendered a three-run home run to Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jose Altuve: Sets tone in Game 5
Altuve went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series. Altuve got the Houston offense started Thursday night, doubling off Noah Syndergaard to begin Game 5 and coming around to score on a single for the game's first run. The 32-year-old has now scored four times in the World Series, and he has reached base safely in four of the five games. After starting the postseason 0-for-23, Altuve is now 10-for-31 over the last seven games, heating up at just the right time for Houston. The veteran is slated to face Zack Wheeler in Game 6 with the chance to close out the series -- he was 2-for-3 with a double against Wheeler in Game 2.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Yordan Alvarez crushes World Series Game 6 home run to give Astros late lead over Phillies
The Houston Astros entered Saturday night's Game 6 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker) just a win away from hoisting the championship trophy. A clutch late-inning home run from left fielder Yordan Alvarez has the Astros well-positioned to claim their second title in the last six years.
Comments / 0