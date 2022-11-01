ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

Bolsonaro supporters call on Brazil’s military to keep him in power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingess to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president’s defenders gathered...
PBS NewsHour

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro declines to concede defeat

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede the election he lost to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a brief speech that marked his first comments since results were released two days ago. But afterward, Chief-of-Staff Ciro Nogueira told reporters that Bolsonaro...
PBS NewsHour

Italy closes its ports to rescue ships, leaving 1,100 migrants in limbo

MILAN (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other’s request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite “critical” conditions on board.
PBS NewsHour

Danish leader quits in bid to form broader coalition despite party win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Despite finishing first in Denmark’s election, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen decided to step down along with her Social Democratic government Wednesday in an attempt to build a broader coalition across the political divide. Frederiksen’s announcement came after a dramatic vote count in which the...
PBS NewsHour

Young African climate activists speak out ahead of COP27 in Egypt

WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Young climate activists from African nations have high demands but low expectations for the U.N. climate conference which begins Sunday in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Observers and organizers of the COP27 summit have made much of its location, branding the conference as...
PBS NewsHour

Germany to force plastic makers to help pay for cleanups

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Wednesday that it plans to make plastic manufacturers contribute to the cost of cleaning up litter in streets and parks. The Cabinet agreed on a bill that makers of products containing single-use plastic will need to pay into a central fund managed by the government, starting in 2025.
PBS NewsHour

Poland lays razor wire fencing on border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a recent decision by...
PBS NewsHour

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure leaves Ukraine in dark as winter approaches

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
WASHINGTON STATE
PBS NewsHour

In the Amazon rainforest, a giant fish makes a comeback thanks to settler and Indigenous cooperation

CARAUARI, Brazil (AP) — Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out. First, there is its mammoth size: It can weigh up to 200 kilos (440 pounds), by far the largest of 2,300 known fish species in the Amazon. It is found primarily in floodplain lakes across the Amazon basin, including the region of Medio Jurua.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy