Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Chiefs keep hyping Giants draft bust after trade deadline deal
The Chiefs are figuring out how Kadarius Toney will fit in. The wide receiver has recently relocated to Kansas City as the Giants shipped him off to the Chiefs last week in exchange for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what Chiefs...
Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen divorce: Buccaneers QB is doing his ‘best’
By now, everyone knows that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce one week ago. Brady spoke to reporters on Thursday and alluded to how he is doing both on and off the field. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via...
Giants must have these 9 players improve in season’s 2nd half if they’re going to make playoffs
Since the Giants are 6-2 at their bye week — which is essentially the midpoint of their 17-game regular season — let’s take a look ahead. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Which Giants must improve in the season’s second half if this team is...
Jets’ James Robinson active vs. Bills, Jermaine Johnson makes return from injury
The Jets will have running back James Robinson in the lineup when they face the Bills on Sunday afternoon in a critical Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Robinson was a late addition to the injury report Saturday with a knee issue. That’s usually not a good sign. But he was spotted warming up on the field before the game without issue. And when the Jets released their inactive players, running back Zonovan Knight was inactive, not Robinson.
Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
Yankees would ‘love’ potential free agent to return
NEW YORK — The Yankees want Anthony Rizzo back at first base next season. But it might not be their call. Rizzo could opt out of the final year remaining on his two-year, $36-million contract and test free agency. Want to bet on MLB?. Even if that happens, general...
Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13
TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions on Sunday. Brady took over...
Jets pull off stunning upset over Bills, prove they’re ready to make a push for the playoffs
After a week of unrelenting criticism for a disastrous showing and loss to the Patriots, Zach Wilson and the Jets sent a message to the Bills and the rest of the NFL on Sunday. This team is good enough to make the playoffs, and Wilson is capable of taking them...
Jets-Bills gets weird: SkyCam delay derails Zach Wilson’s momentum, but Sauce Gardner had an answer
Things got very weird early in the second half of Jets-Bills. The Jets were marching down the field, and in position to perhaps take the lead over the heavily favored Bills. But play was halted by a ... SkyCam delay?. That’s right, CBS’s overhead camera at MetLife Stadium malfunctioned during...
DraftKings promo code SNF: Bet $5, win $200 on Chiefs-Titans moneyline bets in Week 9
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 9 late closes at Arrowhead and a DraftKings promo code is your key to a bet $5, get $200 deal for...
After upset of Bills, Jets eye revenge against Patriots: ‘I can’t wait to go against them again’
D.J. Reed just finished helping the Jets pull off one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season. And the locker room was still buzzing after the thrilling 20-17 win over the Bills. Reed could have savored the moment, or looked forward to the upcoming weekend off with the Jets’ bye finally at hand.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 bet insurance for NFL Week 9
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Week 9 NFL slate has arrived and a Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL lets you bet up to $1,000 without risk on any...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni gives insights into plan for team’s ‘mini-bye’
It was 4:49 a.m. Friday and the Boeing 787 that the Eagles were on returning to Philadelphia after their 29-17 win over the Houston Texans had arrived at Philadelphia International Airport. As the players and coaches walked down the two sets of stairs to depart the plane, they boarded buses headed back to the NovaCare Complex.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 after getting $1,050 bonus for Week 9
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season is here and a DraftKings promo code can help you win over $1,250 in bonuses while...
Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’
There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
What TV channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on today vs. Rams (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFL Week 9 NFC matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (10/6/2022) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
What TV channel is Arizona Cardinals game on today vs. Seahawks (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Seattle Seahawks, led by quarterback Geno Smith, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 9 matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Is Leonard Williams on brink of dominating during Giants’ playoff push?
As the Giants entered their bye week with a loss in Seattle, one impressive stat from that game might’ve gotten overlooked. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams had six pressures against the Seahawks (one sack, four hits, one hurry), just a week after having three pressures (two hits, one hurry) in Jacksonville.
What channel is Washington Commanders game on today vs. Vikings? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, meet the Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, in an NFL Week 9 NFC matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0