NJ.com

Jets’ James Robinson active vs. Bills, Jermaine Johnson makes return from injury

The Jets will have running back James Robinson in the lineup when they face the Bills on Sunday afternoon in a critical Week 9 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Robinson was a late addition to the injury report Saturday with a knee issue. That’s usually not a good sign. But he was spotted warming up on the field before the game without issue. And when the Jets released their inactive players, running back Zonovan Knight was inactive, not Robinson.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tom Brady becomes the first NFL QB to ever throw for 100,000 passing yards

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may be trapped in a middling season, but the 45-year-old QB is still setting records. Brady became the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 100,000 career passing yards when he hit Leonard Fournette in the flat for a 16-yard pick up in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to WFXT-TV.
NJ.com

‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees would ‘love’ potential free agent to return

NEW YORK — The Yankees want Anthony Rizzo back at first base next season. But it might not be their call. Rizzo could opt out of the final year remaining on his two-year, $36-million contract and test free agency. Want to bet on MLB?. Even if that happens, general...
BRONX, NY
WHIO Dayton

Brady throws last-minute TD pass, Bucs beat Rams 16-13

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining, giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in a sloppy matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions on Sunday. Brady took over...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

NJ.com

Jets explain what it takes to tackle Bills’ Josh Allen: ‘Hey, MF’er might jump over me? So what?’

There’s one bit of hope for the Jets, as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills – arguably the best team in the NFL. They were able to contain Ravens star Lamar Jackson on the ground the last time they faced an elite dual-threat quarterback. But they also know that they’re facing a completely different challenge in Josh Allen, who at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds is bigger than many of the players who will be trying to tackle him.
NJ.com

Is Leonard Williams on brink of dominating during Giants’ playoff push?

As the Giants entered their bye week with a loss in Seattle, one impressive stat from that game might’ve gotten overlooked. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams had six pressures against the Seahawks (one sack, four hits, one hurry), just a week after having three pressures (two hits, one hurry) in Jacksonville.
