State nurse association honors 3 from SDSU
Three members of the College of Nursing faculty at South Dakota State University were honored by the South Dakota Nurses Association at its October convention in Sioux Falls. The honorees were Amanda Sandager, Rookie of the Year; Lori Hendrickx, Nurse Educator of the Year; and Venita Winterboer, District 8 & 9 Nurse of the Year.
SDSU’s Alan O. Tuntland Hangar dedicated at Brookings airport
South Dakota State University officials, students and supporters on Oct. 27 dedicated the Alan O. Tuntland Hangar at the Brookings Regional Airport. The hangar, which supports 199 students in SDSU’s flourishing aviation program and honors an alumnus who has been the program’s biggest champion, is a 13,260-square-foot structure that accommodates 12 of the program’s 15 owned and leased aircraft.
School of Psychology, Sociology and Rural Studies Colloquium Series Continues
The second presentation of a colloquium series by the School of Psychology, Sociology and Rural Studies will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3. Candace May, associate professor of sociology and rural studies, will be presenting on power and place in peri-plural areas. The presentation will be from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. in Agricultural Engineering 125.
Pride to give free indoor concert
Residents have one last chance to see The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band before its appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 344-member band under the direction of Kevin Kessler will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Center on the South Dakota State University campus. The performance will include highlights from its 2022 season.
