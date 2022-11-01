Residents have one last chance to see The Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band before its appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 344-member band under the direction of Kevin Kessler will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Center on the South Dakota State University campus. The performance will include highlights from its 2022 season.

