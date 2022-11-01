ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter. West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices. "Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday

People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mitchell Miller signs with Bruins, apologizes for bullying

Defenseman Mitchell Miller signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on Friday and issued an apology for bullying in his past. The Arizona Coyotes drafted Miller in the fourth round in 2020 but renounced his draft rights that October after allegations surfaced that he had bullied a Black classmate with developmental disabilities as an eighth-grader.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant knocks Brooklyn Nets over handling of Kyrie Irving drama

Unsurprisingly, Kevin Durant remains a ride-or-die friend to Brooklyn Nets teammate Kyrie Irving and was not a fan of how the team and the media handled the controversy surrounding his support for a documentary film considered antisemitic. The focus of the NBA spotlight has been on the Brooklyn Nets over...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem

The Los Angeles Lakers were enjoying a brief period of optimism after winning consecutive games following 5 losses to start the season. The Lakers had struggled mightily to start the season with three-point shooting and defense being a problem for the team but seemed to find a good balance in their 2 wins. Russell Westbrook going to the bench also helped, but despite his mini-resurgence, they couldn't make it 3 in a row on Friday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant

Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks benching Evan Fournier signals possible changes incoming

The New York Knicks made an unprecedented move early in the season on Friday night, reverting Evan Fournier to the bench in favor of second-year wing Quentin Grimes. The lineup change worked for the Knicks, as they snapped their 3-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Knicks head...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins players questioned ownership over controversial signing

The Boston Bruins are facing a heap of criticism for signing defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. According to a report from NESN's Lauren Willand, some players were even questioning the move. "(General manager Don Sweeney) held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy