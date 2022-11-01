ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU fined fourth time for fans storming field after Alabama win

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University has been fined for the fourth time after fans stormed the field following the win against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) says LSU will be fined $250,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 22.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tide Turns: LSU takes control of SEC West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards on LSU’s first possession in overtime and then tossed a two-point pass to Mason Taylor for the win as No. 15 LSU upset sixth-ranked Alabama 32-31 before a sellout crowd of more than 102,000 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after upset against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers have moved up several spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. LSU moved up to No. 15 on Oct. 30, but their upset against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has moved them up to No. 7. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge first responders prepare for LSU rival matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge’s first responder agencies prepare for the big rival game, LSU versus University of Alabama. Tickets are sold out for the big game on Saturday, November 5. Public Information Officer for the East Baton Rouge EMS, Mike Chutz, said they’re anticipating a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU asks fans to carpool ahead of Saturday’s game due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University officials are asking tailgaters to carpool for Saturday’s game. The LSU Athletics Department says that the amount of rain that’s predicted to be in the area could impact grass lots. Fans should arrive as early as possible on campus and hang parking permits from their rearview mirrors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

#7 Madison Prep blows out Collegiate, 58-0

BATON ROUGE, La — Madison Prep shut out Collegiate 58-0 at Olympia Stadium, finishing an undefeated 5-0 District 6-3A season. The Chargers dominated from their opening drive. A wide open David Jones led to their first touchdown. The Dolphins fumbled the ensuing kickoff and put Madison Prep in prime field position.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Port Allen defeats Mentorship, 42-12

BATON ROUGE, La. – Port Allen defeats Mentorship at Memorial Stadium 42-12 on Friday night. The Pelicans began the game with a onside kick and the momentum stayed with them. Port Allen even scored three touchdowns in a row that were all called back from penalties, and still managed to put 42 points on the scoreboard. Running back Landon Jones had himself a night scoring a handful of touchdowns for the Pelicans.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Paw Patrol coming to Baton Rouge for ‘pirate-tastic’ weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The pups are coming to the capital city!. The River Center Performing Arts Theater will show the heroic pups on a pirate adventure on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, Mayor Goodway is preparing for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Women veterans honored with statue in Jackson

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs gave special recognition to women Veterans Friday as they unveiled a new statue in Jackson. Thirty-thousand women veterans call Louisiana home and now the Jackson Veterans Home will have a statue to show them every day their service is appreciated.
JACKSON, LA
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Thunderstorms expected with a front early Saturday morning

A front is expected to move into the area Saturday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms within the main line are possible. The greatest risk for severe weather, including tornados and damaging winds, is in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to honor Veterans with week-long celebration

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge will honor its veterans with a week-long celebration starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. Red Stick Veterans Week will begin with a free prayer and breakfast service at the Bethany Church in Baker. See the full schedule below. The full week is from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Saturday Morning Forecast: Cool, windy, and rainy this morning; Rain clears by the afternoon

9:58 a.m. – Meteorologist Brandon Lashbrook says that a flood advisory has been issued for East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge until 12:30 p.m. Early Saturday morning: Showers will continue to pass through the area from west to east as the morning progresses. As the leading edge of the rain moves through, temperatures will drop from the 70s, to the 60s, and then to the 50s in the matter of minutes. Morning tailgating will be cool, windy, and rainy. If you’re going to campus this morning, you will want the rain jacket and rain boots, along with layers.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time

GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Thursday Night Forecast: Very warm and breezy on Friday; Morning rain on game day

Tonight: Areas of fog by morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s for most spots. Friday: We’re expecting clouds and humidity to increase on Friday. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most areas will stay dry. A few more showers will be possible Friday evening. A weakening line of storms will be moving in from the west overnight Friday and early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally from Baton Rouge and westward under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local music festival returns to Baton Rouge this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Taste of the Deep South is coming back for its sixth year this weekend. The family-friendly event will feature music genres such as R&B, jazz, Latin, Americana, and more. The festival will have international dancers and a Vendor’s Village to purchase clothes, crafts, and jewelry.
BATON ROUGE, LA

