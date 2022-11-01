Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
LSU fined fourth time for fans storming field after Alabama win
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University has been fined for the fourth time after fans stormed the field following the win against the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) says LSU will be fined $250,000 for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy. LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 22.
brproud.com
Tide Turns: LSU takes control of SEC West
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Jayden Daniels ran 25 yards on LSU’s first possession in overtime and then tossed a two-point pass to Mason Taylor for the win as No. 15 LSU upset sixth-ranked Alabama 32-31 before a sellout crowd of more than 102,000 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday.
brproud.com
LSU jumps to No. 7 in AP poll after upset against Alabama
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers have moved up several spots in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. LSU moved up to No. 15 on Oct. 30, but their upset against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide has moved them up to No. 7. The...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge first responders prepare for LSU rival matchup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge’s first responder agencies prepare for the big rival game, LSU versus University of Alabama. Tickets are sold out for the big game on Saturday, November 5. Public Information Officer for the East Baton Rouge EMS, Mike Chutz, said they’re anticipating a...
brproud.com
LSU asks fans to carpool ahead of Saturday’s game due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University officials are asking tailgaters to carpool for Saturday’s game. The LSU Athletics Department says that the amount of rain that’s predicted to be in the area could impact grass lots. Fans should arrive as early as possible on campus and hang parking permits from their rearview mirrors.
brproud.com
#7 Madison Prep blows out Collegiate, 58-0
BATON ROUGE, La — Madison Prep shut out Collegiate 58-0 at Olympia Stadium, finishing an undefeated 5-0 District 6-3A season. The Chargers dominated from their opening drive. A wide open David Jones led to their first touchdown. The Dolphins fumbled the ensuing kickoff and put Madison Prep in prime field position.
brproud.com
Port Allen defeats Mentorship, 42-12
BATON ROUGE, La. – Port Allen defeats Mentorship at Memorial Stadium 42-12 on Friday night. The Pelicans began the game with a onside kick and the momentum stayed with them. Port Allen even scored three touchdowns in a row that were all called back from penalties, and still managed to put 42 points on the scoreboard. Running back Landon Jones had himself a night scoring a handful of touchdowns for the Pelicans.
brproud.com
Last weekend for this year’s Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the last weekend for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 marks the final stretch of this year’s state fair. The fair opens at noon on Saturday and will show the LSU vs Alabama game. On...
brproud.com
Paw Patrol coming to Baton Rouge for ‘pirate-tastic’ weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The pups are coming to the capital city!. The River Center Performing Arts Theater will show the heroic pups on a pirate adventure on Friday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 20. In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”, Mayor Goodway is preparing for...
brproud.com
Women veterans honored with statue in Jackson
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs gave special recognition to women Veterans Friday as they unveiled a new statue in Jackson. Thirty-thousand women veterans call Louisiana home and now the Jackson Veterans Home will have a statue to show them every day their service is appreciated.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Thunderstorms expected with a front early Saturday morning
A front is expected to move into the area Saturday morning bringing a line of showers and storms. Isolated strong to severe storms within the main line are possible. The greatest risk for severe weather, including tornados and damaging winds, is in Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to honor Veterans with week-long celebration
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge will honor its veterans with a week-long celebration starting on Sunday, Nov. 6. Red Stick Veterans Week will begin with a free prayer and breakfast service at the Bethany Church in Baker. See the full schedule below. The full week is from...
brproud.com
‘Student of the Year’ at high school in Ascension Parish exemplifies the ‘STA Way’
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – There are 2333 students that attend St. Amant High School and only one is picked as the best student. Ephraim Craddock is the 2022-2023 Student of the Year. Craddock is one of 501 seniors in this year’s class and his future may be somewhere...
brproud.com
Saturday Morning Forecast: Cool, windy, and rainy this morning; Rain clears by the afternoon
9:58 a.m. – Meteorologist Brandon Lashbrook says that a flood advisory has been issued for East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge until 12:30 p.m. Early Saturday morning: Showers will continue to pass through the area from west to east as the morning progresses. As the leading edge of the rain moves through, temperatures will drop from the 70s, to the 60s, and then to the 50s in the matter of minutes. Morning tailgating will be cool, windy, and rainy. If you’re going to campus this morning, you will want the rain jacket and rain boots, along with layers.
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged with DWI for the third time
GRAND BAYOU, La. (BRPROUD) – A reckless driver complaint ended with the arrest of Benito Meza, 40, of Houma. Iberville Parish 911 received the call around 4:50 a.m. and a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to spot Meza driving on LA 69. A traffic...
brproud.com
Lafayette Police: Actions of employee at crematory not a reportable crime
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Despite being fired by the Lafayette crematory board, the employee who released details on the cremation of Tyler Girard in text messages to her husband and on social media did not commit a reportable crime. The process is supposed to be private and all details...
brproud.com
Thursday Night Forecast: Very warm and breezy on Friday; Morning rain on game day
Tonight: Areas of fog by morning. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s for most spots. Friday: We’re expecting clouds and humidity to increase on Friday. A couple of showers cannot be ruled out on Friday, but most areas will stay dry. A few more showers will be possible Friday evening. A weakening line of storms will be moving in from the west overnight Friday and early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas generally from Baton Rouge and westward under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.
brproud.com
Local music festival returns to Baton Rouge this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Taste of the Deep South is coming back for its sixth year this weekend. The family-friendly event will feature music genres such as R&B, jazz, Latin, Americana, and more. The festival will have international dancers and a Vendor’s Village to purchase clothes, crafts, and jewelry.
brproud.com
EBR deputy parish attorney announces retirement in midst of stormwater utility fee debacle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Deputy Parish Attorney Bob Abbott announced his retirement Friday. Abbot will leave his current role effective Dec. 31, 2022. In an email to East Baton Rouge Parish councilmembers, Parish Attorney Andy Dotson does not give a reason behind the decision. The...
Comments / 0