Read full article on original website
Related
First few snowflakes of the season? There’s a chance
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now several days into November and there are whispers of a few snowflakes in the forecast. A strong storm system is on the way and is expected to develop over northeast Kansas as we wrap up the work week. This system is bringing strong winds to the area and mostly […]
Kansas Cold Weather Rule begins today
The Cold Weather Rule, a rule that helps Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility bill payments, is set to begin on Nov. 1. and will remain in effect through March 31.
Holiday snack recalled from Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
KWCH.com
Parents, hospitals overwhelmed by growing number of RSV cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a trying time for many parents of young children as RSV, or the respiratory syncytial virus, spreads across Kansas and leads to hospitalizations. The highly contagious virus is spreading earlier than normal this year. There’s no treatment for RSV, so a lot of the...
KAKE TV
Wichita used car dealership banned from selling vehicles in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita used car dealer has been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay nearly $90,000 in restitution and penalties. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said that after its Consumer Protection Division received complaints, investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, which was doing business as Kansas Motor Company at 6717 West Kellogg Drive.
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
KWCH.com
In-person early voting picks up in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With less than a week until Election Day, in-person early voting is picking up in Kansas following a slow start to this midterm election compared to 2018. So far, compared to the 2018 midterms, Kansans have cast more than 35,000 fewer ballots overall. This is due...
Kansans split on issues, except medical marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no […]
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Severe storms with hail, strong wind expected as more rain moves into Oklahoma
Western and southwestern Oklahoma could see severe storms Thursday night as another round of storms comes into the state. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says storms could produce quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds. The storm cells are expected to move into southwestern Oklahoma around 8:30 p.m....
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
KWCH.com
Kansas governor’s race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Both parties see the governor’s race as a tossup in Republican-leaning Kansas. The state leans Republican; it’s a good Republican year, and GOP challenger Derek Schmidt has attacked Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly relentlessly as a Joe Biden liberal. Yet abortion politics are one reason the contest is close.
27 News poll: Kelly holds onto lead in governor’s race
KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly holds a slight lead over her challenger, Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, in the days before the election, according to 27 News’ latest independent polling. According to the poll, commissioned through Emerson College, Gov. Kelly holds a three-point lead over Attorney General Schmidt, whose support has stayed […]
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
New Oklahoma Laws That Took Effect November 1st
It seems that every passing year presents a new set of laws we, as citizens of Oklahoma, must follow to remain law-abiding citizens. 2022 is no different. Although the bulk of the laws will mean little to us individually, there is a mix of good and controversial things in this year's legislative update.
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
KHBS
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is...
Illegal Motion Podcast: All is Not OK in Oklahoma State
The guys recap the week eight slate of games and look ahead to a huge showdown between Tennessee and Georgia...
Comments / 0