NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Samsonov placed on injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Zadina out 'a while' for Red Wings; Orlov day to day for Capitals. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and is...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
McNab dies at 70, was 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee
Forward, broadcaster diagnosed with cancer in August, 11th in Bruins history in goals. Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche who played 14 NHL seasons as a forward, died Sunday. He was 70. "The Altitude and KSE family are saddened to announce the passing of our friend, Peter McNab,"...
NHL
Anderson to have hearing for actions in Canadiens game
Forward facing discipline for for boarding against Golden Knights defenseman Pietrangelo. Josh Anderson will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Montreal Canadiens forward is facing discipline for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. The incident occurred at 10:08 of the third period in...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
Preview: November 6 vs. Toronto
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in search of their fifth straight win Sunday as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 8-2-1 (17 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Buffalo Sabres on...
NHL
Tkachuk to have hearing for actions in Panthers game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Kings goalie Quick. Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday. The incident occurred with 39 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Four-Game Homestand Tonight vs. Florida
The Ducks are back on home ice and looking to cap a busy week of hockey with consecutive wins, tonight hosting the Florida Panthers on Native American Heritage Night at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Bruins
BLUES Another game, another similar result for the St. Louis Blues. The team, which had some time for self-reflection and a closed door meeting with General Manager Doug Armstrong to sort things out, still struggled in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders in their last game. "It's tough,"...
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
NHL
LA Kings Loan Forward Quinton Byfield to Ontario
The LA Kings announced today that the team has loaned forward Quinton Byfield to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Byfield, 20, has appeared in eight games this season for the Kings, registering three points (0-3=3) with four PIM (penalty minutes) and five shots. The 6-5, 200-pound forward skated in 40 games for the Kings last season, tallying 10 points (5-5=10), 20 PIM, one power-play goal and one game-winning goal. Since making his NHL debut on April 28, 2021, Byfield has appeared in 54 career NHL games, posting 14 points (5-9=14) with 26 PIM, and 53 shots.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
Coyotes Stun Caps, 3-2
Washington's losing streak stretched to four straight (0-2-2) on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, spoiling what should have been a joyous night in which Caps captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to move ahead of Gordie Howe (786) for the NHL record for most goals with a single franchise. But Arizona winger Nick Ritchie had other ideas, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goal less than 10 minutes apart in the third period to hand the Caps a stunning 3-2 setback.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'WE GOTTA WIN TONIGHT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Devils. "Obviously they are a good team and they are rolling right now so we have to do a good job of slowing them up, breaking out as five men, going through the neutral zone altogether and not get separated and kind of leave guys by themselves on the ice. I think it's gonna take a group effort to kind of slow their speed down."
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
Special teams propel Jets to victory over Chicago
WINNIPEG - Special teams were at the forefront of a special performance on Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets went 3-for-4 on the power play, and added a shorthanded marker for good measure, as part of a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. "I think that was a great effort...
