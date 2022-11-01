Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police
Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center. The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
Fairfax Times
Student stabbed at Mount Vernon High
A Fairfax County mother said that students are frustrated by the information that came out after a stabbing took place at Mount Vernon High School earlier this week. Fairfax County Police officers responded at 1:17 p.m. Nov. 2 to the Alexandria school for the stabbing that occurred in a bathroom.
fox5dc.com
Teacher leaves school with students, makes false call to police
An investigation continues after authorities say a Frederick County elementary school teacher made a false report about a mass stabbing at her school, prompting a lockdown. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate shooting on F Street outside Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a serious shooting in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street and say the victim is 'unconscious and unresponsive.'. The shooting scene and the victim were found just outside the Kennedy Center. This...
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot, killed near Washington Convention Center
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Friday afternoon near the Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the incident in an alley near the 700 block of N Street around 4:45 p.m.
WSET
Second person arrested in connection to Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. shooting: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second person was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Friday's arrested suspect is 15 years old and was 14 years old at the time of the shooting, authorities said....
fox5dc.com
DC police investigate homicide after shooting on F Street
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Police release photos of those wanted for shooting near Northwest DC school
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to find four people thought to have opened fire in the parking lot of a middle school in Northwest D.C. while classes were in session. MacFarland Middle School, Theodore Roosevelt High School and Dorothy Heights Elementary School were all briefly placed on lockdown because of the shooting that was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue Northwest.
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man...
WBAL Radio
Police: Guard, shoplifting suspect killed in store shootout
A security guard and a suspected shoplifter fatally shot each other in a Maryland grocery store Friday, police said. Prince George’s County Police officers called to the Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill around 10:25 a.m. found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2-year-old Mars Jones died on October 18th as a result of injuries he sustained in a trauma that took place on October 13th. Now, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made. On October 13th, police were summoned to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest D.C. after a report came in of an unconscious child. When they arrived they found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jones died from his injuries, and his death was ruled as a homicide. 23 year-old The post Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Police Activity Involving Employee Making Threats Of Self Harm At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 4, a school employee at General Smallwood Middle School was inside the school when they made a comment to another employee about bringing a gun to school to harm themself. A school administrator and the school resource officer were notified and spoke with...
WTOP
Police: Man shoots himself after killing ex-girlfriend, her family in Charles Co. home
Friday’s deadly scene at a La Plata, Maryland, home came about after a man went to kill his former girlfriend and her family before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Saturday that 28-year-old Andre Sales entered the house and shot and...
