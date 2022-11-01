WASHINGTON, D.C. – 35-year-old Thomas Washington was stabbed multiple times in Northwest, D.C. yesterday morning. He did not survive. This incident happened on the 2700 Block of F Street. Shortly after 7:30 am the Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Washington, of D.C. suffering from multiple sharp force injuries. He was pronounced at the scene. At this time no arrests have been made. If you have information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO