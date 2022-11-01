ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

2 teenagers shot, injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police

Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center. The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fairfax Times

Student stabbed at Mount Vernon High

A Fairfax County mother said that students are frustrated by the information that came out after a stabbing took place at Mount Vernon High School earlier this week. Fairfax County Police officers responded at 1:17 p.m. Nov. 2 to the Alexandria school for the stabbing that occurred in a bathroom.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Teacher leaves school with students, makes false call to police

An investigation continues after authorities say a Frederick County elementary school teacher made a false report about a mass stabbing at her school, prompting a lockdown. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC police investigate shooting on F Street outside Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a serious shooting in northwest D.C. Police say a shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street and say the victim is 'unconscious and unresponsive.'. The shooting scene and the victim were found just outside the Kennedy Center. This...
WASHINGTON, DC
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD
fox5dc.com

15-year-old shot, killed near Washington Convention Center

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Friday afternoon near the Washington Convention Center in Northwest D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the incident in an alley near the 700 block of N Street around 4:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 35-year-old Thomas Washington was stabbed multiple times in Northwest, D.C. yesterday morning. He did not survive. This incident happened on the 2700 Block of F Street. Shortly after 7:30 am the Washington, D.C. Metro Police detectives responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived they found Washington, of D.C. suffering from multiple sharp force injuries. He was pronounced at the scene. At this time no arrests have been made. If you have information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police release photos of those wanted for shooting near Northwest DC school

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help to find four people thought to have opened fire in the parking lot of a middle school in Northwest D.C. while classes were in session. MacFarland Middle School, Theodore Roosevelt High School and Dorothy Heights Elementary School were all briefly placed on lockdown because of the shooting that was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed in Prince George's County stabbing

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police are investigating after a deadly stabbing that happened Sunday morning in Prince George's County. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the stabbing in the 8100 blk of 15th Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland around 12:50 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WBAL Radio

Police: Guard, shoplifting suspect killed in store shootout

A security guard and a suspected shoplifter fatally shot each other in a Maryland grocery store Friday, police said. Prince George’s County Police officers called to the Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill around 10:25 a.m. found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
OXON HILL, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 2-year-old Mars Jones died on October 18th as a result of injuries he sustained in a trauma that took place on October 13th. Now, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has announced that an arrest has been made. On October 13th, police were summoned to the Unit Block of Atlantic Street in Southwest D.C. after a report came in of an unconscious child. When they arrived they found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jones died from his injuries, and his death was ruled as a homicide. 23 year-old The post Suspect in murder of 2-year-old Mars Jones Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

