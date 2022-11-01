ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Hershey to Support Breast Cancer Research and Programs with Tanger Pink

Tanger Outlets Hershey invites shoppers to support breast cancer research efforts this October with the annual Pink campaign, continuing its commitment to cancer research and furthering connections within the Hershey community. Shoppers can purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card to access an additional layer of savings at participating stores throughout October. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local organizations such as PA Breast Cancer Coalition as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

“Breast cancer is an important issue that hits close to home for many of our shoppers and team members,” said Tanger Outlets Hershey Marketing Director Bob Ancharski. “It’s an honor to give back and support local nonprofits that are critical to our community.”

Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, the signature Pink program has contributed more than $18.5 million nationally toward raising awareness for early detection, honoring survivors, funding research programs and supporting those affected by a breast cancer diagnosis. Since 2011, the initiative has directed $4.2 million to BCRF, funding more than 84,000 hours of dedicated research. In addition, Tanger Outlets Hershey has donated to local organizations that support women and their families who have been impacted by breast cancer. Through yearly participation in the Tanger Pink program, these local beneficiaries have received a portion of the proceeds from the Tanger Pink Savings Card to fund local programming and services.

As part of the elevated 2022 program, the Tanger Pink Savings Card provides two levels of savings at participating stores based on TangerClub status: 15% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for Tanger Insiders or 25% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for TangerClub members. Pink cards are available in either a physical or digital card format and can be purchased online at tangeroutlets.com or onsite by visiting Shopper Services. Brands at Tanger Outlets Hershey participating in this year’s Tanger Pink program include Under Armour and American Eagle | Aerie.

To learn more about Tanger Pink 2022, please visit tangeroutlets.com/pink and connect with Tanger Outlets Hershey on Facebook and Instagram.

