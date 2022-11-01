ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

VIDEO: Group tries to stop carjacking in Pacific Beach

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A witness captured video of a carjacking in Pacific Beach in which a man grabbed a driver and then forcefully pulled him out of his car.

The witness provided ABC 10News with footage from the incident, which happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 on a busy Garnet Avenue.

In the video, a group of people is seen surrounding a Volkswagen sedan and trying to stop a man from taking the driver out of the vehicle.

However, the suspected carjacker is able to yank the driver out and speeds away. One person who was trying to help is seen in the video falling to the ground and appeared to be injured after the Volkswagen drives off.

Several witnesses said they believed the suspected carjacker was under the influence of a controlled substance and may have been in distress.

The stolen Volkswagen was found a few hours after the incident in La Jolla, but the man was not located.

ABC 10News contacted San Diego Police regarding an update on the case, but officials did not respond as of the publication of this story.

