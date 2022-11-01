ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New leftist Brazilian president, Lula, likely to keep orthodox economics, but shift to US foreign policy foes

By David Unsworth
 5 days ago
Comments

Eye Demand!
5d ago

Brazil will be Venezuela in two years. Look for Biden to welcome another 10 million or so ‘refugees.’

Bohio Cubano
4d ago

bolsonaro haven't lost yet. there is corruption in Brazil's Supreme Court by radical communist judges, who where appointed by Lula when he was president. Lula should be in prison right now for corruption and other charges, who were drop by those corrupt ultra leftist/communists judges.

Robert
4d ago

The US should be prepared for a big wave of Brazilians escaping from that far left wing regime. The southern border will be a mess, Brazil is 6 times bigger than Venezuela in population.

