How to order a PS5 today with delivery before Christmas
While the Playstation 5 has become more available over the past few months, stock will likely decrease over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, especially as folks are taking advantage of Black Friday deals to grab stuff before Christmas. Luckily, if you’re a member of Best Buy’s TotalTech, you can grab a PS5 disc version in time for Christmas without worrying about retailers running out of stock. Best Buy will be restocking the PS5 at 9 a.m. PT, so you need to be ready and act fast before all the stock gets sold out.
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
Walmart has started its Black Friday event. With that, shoppers have the chance to beat the rush and buy the ideal products for less right now rather than needing to wait a bit longer. In particular, we’re loving that you can buy a Windows-based laptop for just $99. Right now, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is $99, reduced from $229 so if you need a new laptop and you can’t afford to spend a lot, this is the ideal for you. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals so far, it’s selling fast with many shoppers keen to embrace such a huge bargain. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.
Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
This incredible waterproof Bluetooth speaker deal won’t last
Everybody needs a Bluetooth speaker in their arsenal — something portable but powerful like the JBL Flip 4. It’s currently featured in the Walmart Black Friday sale, which offers an early glimpse into the prices for the shopping holiday. As an added bonus, if you take advantage of these discounts today, you won’t have to go through the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday. Click that Buy Now button immediately if you want to get the JBL Flip 4 for just $59, after a $40 discount to its original price of $99.
Make any TV smart with a Roku Streaming Stick 4K – now just $25
To upgrade a non-smart TV into a smart TV, or if you’re regretting your purchase from early Black Friday TV deals because you don’t like the interface, you need to purchase a streaming device like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It’s already affordable at its original price of $49, but as part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday sale, it’s even cheaper at just $25, following a $24 discount. It’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase as fast as possible though, because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)
The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.
MQair is the new hi-res Bluetooth audio codec for fans of MQA
Just when you thought it was safe to step back into the turbulent waters of Bluetooth audio, we have yet another Bluetooth codec to consider. In addition to SBC, AAC, LDAC, and the constantly expanding family of aptX codecs, you can now add MQair (em-kyoo-air). MQair is the latest technology...
Qualcomm’s rumored 12-core chip finally sounds like a true ARM revolution for PCs
A new report indicates that Qualcomm is working on a 12-core laptop processor that seeks to present a true challenge to both pf Apple’s M-series chips –and it’s coming in 2024. The information comes from a tweet thread by developer Kuba Wojciechowski (and spotted by Notebookcheck), who...
This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a massive price cut at Walmart
Gamers can beat the crowds and get a head start on the Walmart Black Friday Sale today, as the retail giant has made Black Friday pricing available today on the Lenovo Legion 5i. The popular gaming laptop is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as it’s currently just $749. This is a savings of $281 from its regular price of $1,030. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.
Last-generation Apple TV 4K just got a huge price cut — under $100
To help customers beat the rush of the sales, the Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun. It gives people the chance to buy what they need at Black Friday prices without having to wait until the end of the month. With plenty of great deals out there, we’ve noticed you can buy the last-generation Apple TV 4K for $99, saving you a huge $71 off the usual price of $170. While it may not be the latest tech anymore, it’s more than capable of improving your streaming experience. Here’s why you need it in your life.
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Don’t update your Galaxy Watch 4, or you may accidentally kill it
Updating your electronic devices to keep them running at an optimal level is important, but if you have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you might want to hold off on the latest firmware update. We’re specifically referring to the update bearing the number R89xXXU1GVI3, which users have reported is killing their smartwatches.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Best Buy
Gamers who are looking forward to the chance to enjoy significant savings from retailers’ annual Black Friday deals no longer have to wait, as the Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started with this $500 discount for the Acer Predator Helios 300. The gaming laptop will be yours for just $1,000 instead of its original price of $1,500, but you need to finalize your purchase quickly if you want to take advantage of this offer because we don’t think it will last long.
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
Apple’s MacBook Air M1 remains in the company’s lineup thanks to solid performance, excellent battery life, a quality build, and an attractive price for a premium laptop. But it faces some stiff competition, like the HP Spectre x360 13.5, that’s more expensive but also offers solid combinations of performance, battery life, and quality.
Someone built a PC in a microwave, because why not?
We’ve seen PC builds using vintage radios and even concrete, but now we’ve found a guy who built a PC out of his microwave. You read that right. Despite all the warnings about putting metal in a microwave, someone stuck an entire computer in there. Jake Lucky posted...
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. Apple MacBook Pro 14
If you’re looking for a 13-inch laptop or 14-inch laptop and you want a truly premium offering, then Dell’s XPS 13 Plus and Apple’s MacBook Pro 14 are likely to be on your list. Arguably, the MacBook is in a different class as a powerful creator’s machine versus the XPS 13 Plus that’s aimed at demanding productivity workers.
This ultra-portable 11-inch Windows laptop is $89 at Walmart
The Walmart Black Friday sale has kicked off early, with the retail giant offering great opportunities right now to beat the crowds and still claim a great Black Friday price. This is good news if you’re looking for a laptop, as one of the best Black Friday laptop deals comes in at just $89. You can get the Gateway 11.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for that stunning price, which makes for a savings of $100 off its regular price of $189. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and an extended holiday return window allows you to return the laptop if you aren’t happy all the way until January 31, 2023.
Samsung S95B vs. Sony A95K QD-OLED battle: we all win
There are two QD-OLED TVs you can buy in 2022 — the Samsung S95B and the Sony A95K. Both use the same new quantum dot-infused OLED panel technology, and they both put out excellent picture quality. But the similarities end there. Everything from design, to sound quality, to gaming features and the price is significantly different.
