Massachusetts State

WRAL News

'With Mike's help': Biden makes case for Calif. congressman

CARLSBAD, CALIF. — President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase

HARTFORD, CONN. — Infowars host Alex Jones faces the possibility of having more steep penalties heaped onto the vast amount he already owes for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, as the punitive damages phase began Friday in a lawsuit filed by the victims' families.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WRAL News

Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — When Planned Parenthood decided four years ago to open a new clinic in a medically underserved working-class neighborhood here, it envisioned a place that would save women living nearby from having to take hourslong bus rides to obtain birth control, testing or an abortion. The...
KANSAS STATE
WRAL News

Averted synagogue threat relieves NYC-area Jews — for now

The man who posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey has been identified and was not planning to carry out a specific plot, a law enforcement official said Friday, relieving Jewish communities already unnerved amid an increasing climate of antisemitism and related violence. The man, whose identity...
WRAL News

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, GA. — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
HAWAII STATE
WRAL News

Arizona death row prisoner's clemency bid rejected by board

PHOENIX — Arizona’s clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man's death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate's planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency marks one...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

NC early voting ends Saturday ahead of general election

RALEIGH, N.C. — Early voting for the midterm elections ends Saturday ahead of Election Day, which is Tuesday. Voters from across North Carolina will be voting on an open U.S. Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House, as well as seats in the General Assembly, state Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Fall candidates, PACs spend $15M in 2 NC Supreme Court races

RALEIGH, N.C. — A massive amount of money has been spent in a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court elections next week that could decide the court's partisan tilt for several years. A review of campaign finance reports due this week and other filings with the State Board of...
WRAL News

'I want the big money': North Carolina residents test their luck in Saturday's $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot drawing

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has jumped to a record $1.6 billion, making it the highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The advertised jackpot is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually in a 29-year span. Most winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Asheville is the most expensive NC city to live in, new report says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new report from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce found that the city had the highest cost of living when compared to all other North Carolina cities. Average rent prices in Asheville are higher than anywhere in all of North Carolina. According to Apartment List, the median rent in Asheville in October 2022 is $1,690. That's higher than the median rent in Cary, Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

