Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die over a week later on October 30.

Birmingham Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hopson’s death.

