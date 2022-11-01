Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die over a week later on October 30.
