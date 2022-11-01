ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 10 Preview vs. Michigan

Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 12% chance of rain, 7 mph winds. TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline) Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy & Dylan Allen; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ

