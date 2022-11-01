The aroma of copal, a form of tree sap that’s been used for thousands of years as a ceremonial incense, hangs heavy in the air. An explosion of bright yellow-orange marigold flowers—known in Mexico as cempaxochitl—blankets the tiered steps of an altar. And vibrantly adorned skeletons smile and dance, an artistic tribute to ancestors and reminder that all human journeys end in death—a natural transition that's part of life.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO