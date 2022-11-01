ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

ucsd.edu

UC San Diego Faculty Receive New EDI Award from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

As part of a new funding opportunity launched to promote equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) in science, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), in collaboration with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, has selected University of California San Diego Assistant Professors Brian Aguado and Sonya Neal as two of 25 grant recipients in the new program.
Collaborations by UC San Diego Researchers Win Cluster of National Awards

UC San Diego’s standing as a national leader in pioneering brain and microbial research received another boost recently with three national awards for efforts that could change the way humans and machines retain memories, create speech and enlist the microbiome to promote healing. The U.S. National Science Foundation announced...
Meet the UC San Diego Delegates Headed to Egypt for UN Climate Conference

World leaders, climate experts and policymakers from nearly 200 counties are preparing to descend upon the seaside city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for a United Nations climate conference that kicks off next week. Nearly 30 delegates from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the School of Global Policy...
Dia de los Muertos: An Evening of Storytelling

The aroma of copal, a form of tree sap that’s been used for thousands of years as a ceremonial incense, hangs heavy in the air. An explosion of bright yellow-orange marigold flowers—known in Mexico as cempaxochitl—blankets the tiered steps of an altar. And vibrantly adorned skeletons smile and dance, an artistic tribute to ancestors and reminder that all human journeys end in death—a natural transition that's part of life.
